What to expect from labour if you're having your third baby like the Duchess of Cambridge

As Kate goes into hospital, we get expert tips on preparation and recovery for third-time mums.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, in the “early stages of labour”, Kensington Palace have said.

It’s expected to be a swift delivery. Kate gave birth to George 10-and-a-half hours after being admitted to hospital, but Charlotte was born just two hours and 34 minutes after Kate arrived at the Lindo Wing.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

No doubt she and William will be looking forward to welcoming another royal baby into their brood, and giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte a second sibling.

But, as a third-time mum, she will also have had plenty of time during her pregnancy to reflect on her previous labours and perhaps wonder what lies ahead this time around.

If, like Kate, you are soon due to give birth to your third child, you are far from unusual – around 15% of UK families have three or more children.

During your pregnancy, you may have been trawling through internet forums, trying to work out if giving birth for a third time is likely to be easier – or trickier – then before.

If so, you’ve probably come across a whole raft of conflicting anecdotes: some women say their third birth was a walk in the park while others will argue that it was the worst. Even midwives will sometimes warn women that third babies can take longer and can be more painful.

Is it true though? “Third time round, your body definitely knows what to do, to some extent,” says Lucy Atkinson, a birthing expert from The Wise Hippo. “You are more prepared as you’ve been through labour twice before, although no two births are ever the same, and you may feel more in control of the situation from what you have learned from your previous births. You probably also have more idea of what works for you and what doesn’t.

You will have some knowledge of what works for you from previous births (Thinkstock/PA)

“The truth is that labour and birth are completely random. We can’t fully predict all the things that affect the experience of labour – such as length, when it starts, how much pain or discomfort any woman will experience or how well the mum will recover.”

So how best can you prepare if you’re expecting your third baby and you’ve had a painful birth experience in the past?

“The first thing to be aware of is that what we expect affects what we feel,” says Atkinson. “Are you old enough to remember your tuberculosis vaccinations at secondary school? The long line of people in front of you, the wait that seems to go on forever, whispers coming down the line about how bad it is…. The expectation of pain can often make the experience much more traumatic.

Spend some time preparing mentally (Thinkstock/PA)

“As an adult, I have learned to relax when I have vaccinations, and I really hardly notice the discomfort now. Birth is the same – if you expect it to be awful and painful, it will likely make the experience more uncomfortable. Preparing mentally, so that you feel confident and in control, no matter what happens on the day, is so important. Even for a third baby, it is worth investing your time in some form of birth preparation.”

Atkinson says birth preparation could involve anything from taking the time to reflect on what happened in your previous births and how you’d do things differently, to refreshing what you learned in the past – for example any breathing techniques or positions that helped.

“You may feel like you know it all but I can guarantee you will have forgotten so much until you sit down and give it some thought,” she says. “You can remind a partner, friend or family member what helped you and what didn’t, and how best you would like him or her to support you this time around.

“If you haven’t previously done any birth preparation, then you may want to really consider it this time – especially if previous births were difficult.”

Atkinson stresses it’s also important to be aware of the choices available to you, so that you feel empowered and confident in making decisions that are right for you on the day.

Kate, for example, is rumoured to have attended hypnobirthing classes for her third pregnancy. A typical eight-week course teaches expectant mothers techniques to stay in control and calm during labour and birth, whatever complications might arise.

“How a mother feels emotionally and the stress she experiences in the months before birth is likely to impact her birth positively or negatively,” says Rosie Goode, founder of Hypnobirthing Works. “The more anxious, stressed or scared a mother is, the more stress hormones she will produce and this is more likely to lead to a difficult birth.”

Goode says the technique helps to reduce anxiety, boost optimism and create a positive pattern for birth by triggering the neurotransmitter dopamine, which relaxes mother and baby. “When a mother and baby are well and healthy, birth flows automatically when we let it,” she says. “Hypnobirthing very effectively supports what is happening naturally.”

And as for looking after third babies, once they finally arrive? Atkinson has some good news.

“Anecdotally, they tend to be pretty chilled out little things,” she says. “They come third in the queue for everything, but it certainly doesn’t do them any harm!”

© Press Association 2018