Inspired by the London Mararathon? Here are 6 other ridiculously hard runs around the world

If the London Marathon is a little too tame for your liking, have a go at one of these wackier alternatives.

Some of the world’s most elite long-distance runners – and a few thousand of the UK’s most creative fancy-dressers – are preparing to do battle at this Sunday’s Virgin London Marathon. The race promises to be one of the warmest and busiest the city has seen, with a record number of runners having applied to take part.

It’s too late to join the 50,000 joggers at the starting line this year. But if you’re a fitness fanatic with a penchant for the bizarre, we’ve got good news – there’s plenty of weird and wonderful races around the world that make London’s offering look positively square.

So dust off your running shoes and start your training regime; you can sip wine, herd buffalo and even make contact with extra-terrestrial life at these very special races…

1. Marathon du Médoc, Bordeaux

The French clearly wanted to put their own stamp on the ancient tradition of the marathon – why else would they devise a full 26.2m race in which runners are expected to enjoy cheese, foie gras, oysters and 23 glasses of wine along the way? It’s unclear whether you’ll actually burn more calories than you put on, and this annual race through the idyllic vineyards of Médoc will certainly leave you worse for wear. But if you want to enjoy a few bottles of red without feeling guilty, this event might well be up your street.

When: September 8. Register here.

2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, Las Vegas

Live bands, bright lights and cheerleaders lining the route – what else would you expect from a marathon along the Las Vegas strip? This overnight race is the only annual event to close the famous Vegas street, and includes a headline set by a different rock band each year. There’s no need to worry about missing out on the trademark Vegas experience, either. Thousands of runners dress as Elvis in the hope that channelling The King will push them through – and did we mention the course includes a run-through the wedding chapel for couples who want to pant and sweat their way through their nuptials?

When: November 10-11. Register here.

3. ET Full Moon Marathon, Nevada, USA

Like your workouts to include a brush with the third kind? Look no further than the ET Full Moon marathon, which, appropriately enough, takes place along the outside of the mysterious ‘Area 51’ air force base in Nevada where several supposed UFO sightings have been reported. The race takes place at midnight in August, to increase visibility of any extra-terrestrial supporters who want to cheer you on. Oh, and all runners are required to wear a 360-degree reflective vest and carry a flashlight. The event occurs on a desert highway, meaning close encounters of an entirely different kind are more likely; organisers caution runners that cows and other animals might block the route.

When: August 25-26. Register here.

4. Everest Marathon, Nepal

Making your way to the start line might be the hardest part of this race; at 17,000 feet, the Mount Everest marathon is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest run in the world. As you might imagine, the terrain isn’t ideal for those serious about their time – it took a full four hours for the most recent winner to make it around the course, twice as long as the winning runners in London need. But the event has raised hundreds of thousands for educational projects in Nepal, and there can’t be many sights better on a run than the sprawling Himalayas.

When: November 2019. Find out more here.

5. Big Five Marathon, South Africa

A hair-raising race that will put you at one with nature, South Africa’s Big Five Marathon combines running and safari in an experience that’s spectacular and terrifying in equal measure. The race gets its name from the ‘big five’ game animals of Africa – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffalo – which line the daunting desert route. Organisers boast there are no fences to separate you and the magnificent beasts you’ll encounter, which could certainly help you improve your time – nothing will make your break into a sprint like the breath of a peckish lion on the back of your neck.

When: June 23. Register here.

6. Man vs Horse Marathon, Powys, Wales

Like all good ideas, this race was created after a drunken bet in a pub. When a landlord in the Welsh village of Llanwrtyd Wells overheard two patrons debating whether a man or a horse would win a long-distance race, he decided the matter should be put to the test immediately – and this unique annual event was born. The course is run over rough terrain to give us homo sapiens a fighting chance, but don’t bank on your chances here – in 37 years, only two humans have come out on top.

When: June 9. Find out more here.

