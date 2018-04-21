National Tea Day: This is the world's most expensive teapot - worth £2.1 million

Generally, we have our English breakfast in the first mug we grab off the shelf, but for National Tea Day, is there any better time to treat yourself and dust off the teapot and strainer?

Well, no matter how fancy your teapot, it won’t be able to compete with this sparkly incarnation.

Called the ‘Egoist’, the teapot is part of the private Chitra Collection in London – the world’s largest assembly of historic teaware – and is inlaid with more than 1,600 diamonds and rubies. Valued at £2.1 million, it’s almost too magnificent to use…

