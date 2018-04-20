Snoozing alongside sharks and stargazing with cocktails: 5 new reasons to visit the Maldives

Visitor numbers are rising, new resorts are opening and the 'wow-factor' experiences are better than ever.

It’s been an aspirational beach idyll for decades, wooing honeymooners and an increasing number of families in search of paradise. With new resorts opening every year it’s a wonder there are any islands left for development, yet the allure of the Maldives never seems to diminish.

This month, the Maldives tourist board announced a 9.3% year-on-year increase in UK travellers, with 11,362 visiting in February 2018 alone.

So why should you be planning a visit right now?

1. You can stay in the world’s first underwater residence



(Conrad/PA)

The marine life is exceptional in the Maldives, and resorts make the most of their aquatic environment. There are underwater restaurants, clubs – and now even a place to sleep. Featuring an undersea suite and a sea level area, the two-floor Muraka residence at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island can sleep up to nine guests. Prices are yet to be confirmed, but it will be available to book from November.

2. You can learn to photograph wildlife like a pro

Who wasn’t blown away by the footage on Blue Planet II? Next month, BBC cameraman Patrick Dykstra, who worked on the series, will host two underwater photography masterclasses at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu (on May 11 and 14). After sharing his tips, Dykstra will take participants on a dive to try out their new skills. Workshops cost US$120 per person. Inspiring Travel Company also has a late deal for seven night stays from £1,799 – just in time to join the workshops.

3. You can watch cocktails in the company of shooting stars

The first observatory in the Maldives with its own cocktail bar, SKY at the Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas boasts the most powerful telescope in the Indian Ocean. In-house experts can guide guests through different constellations using the research-grade kit – and with more than 300 clear nights per year (according to their management) the experience is almost guaranteed to be out of this world.

4. You can admire works of art

(JOALI/PA)

If you ever tire of the view (impossible, surely?), shift attention to immersive works of art at JOALI’s Art Studio and Gallery. The new, stylish resort, due to open at the end of this year, is set on Muravandhoo island on the Raa Atoll – a 45-minute seaplane ride from Male.

5. You can party… hard



(Hard Rock/PA)

Dispelling the myth this location is only for honeymooners, Hard Rock have moved into the blissful archipelago with a rock ‘n’ roll property promising to blow all others out of their atolls when it opens at the end of 2018. Not only for adults, the resort in the Emboodhoo Lagoon will also have excellent clubs for teens and toddlers, making it a real family affair.

