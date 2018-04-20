How to recover after the London Marathon 2018: Tips on how to avoid cramps, aches and soreness

There’s no greater feeling than crossing the finish line at the end of a marathon and collecting your medal, but after the towel-bitingly difficult task of stomping the pavements for hours comes an even tougher test of endurance: managing the aches, pains and cramps that often follow a long-distance run.

A good recovery plan in the lead up to the day is key to giving you the best chances of staying pain-free in the days after the race. After all, marathons are notoriously tough on your body, so practising some self-care in the days following the event is arguably just as important as nailing your training your plan.

From personal trainers to nutritionists, we quizzed some of the UK’s top health experts on their golden rules of recovering well. Here’s how to take those 26.2 miles in your stride…

1. Don’t sit down

It’s tempting to simply collapse on the floor and congratulate yourself on your endeavours when you make it to the end of a marathon. According to Rob Beech, a We Run coach and veteran of 83 marathons, this is possibly the worst thing you can do for your body.

“Sitting down will lead to cramp, which will make recovery even more difficult,” he warns. “It’s important to keep mobile after a marathon while your muscles gradually contract back to their normal state.”

GB athlete and swimmer Charlie Turner from Neat Nutrition suggests making sure you stretch and foam roll before getting your legs moving again. “Muscle soreness and fatigue are the most obvious case of damage caused by running the marathon distance, so try some light exercise like taking the dog for a walk or going for a stroll in the park to ease up tired limbs.”

2. Try to avoid that post-race celebratory beer…

You’ve grabbed your medal, you’ve uploaded your post-race selfie and you’ve smashed your target time – surely a few pints should be OK? “Without a doubt, alcohol will dehydrate you further after a race and may slow your recovery,” says Damian McClelland, a clinical director from Bupa UK.

“We know that many people will go to the pub to celebrate their achievements, so if you do choose to drink alcohol after the race, it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve taken care of your recovery fluids and food before doing so, and avoid strong spirits.”

3. Elevate your legs

After the big race, there are a range of exercises you can do to help with muscle fatigue, tackle soreness and encourage circulation.

“Elevating your legs is a great way to encourage circulation and blood flow,” says Turner. “Lie on your back on the floor with your legs raised and pressed up against the wall, so the blood in your legs can flow back to your core. This pose supports your adrenal glands and can be done straight after the finish line.”

4. Take a gentle yoga class

“Tempting as it is to spend the Monday after the London Marathon on the sofa, some light activity can really help recovery,” says Luke Worthington an elite trainer from Third Space. “A yoga session or a swim could be ideal.”

Yoga is particularly good for relieving those post-run aches. “Practicing yoga increases your mobility and can help to ease pain and target any spots that have been secretly tightening up on you following a marathon,” says Gemma Soul, head of yoga at Psycle. “The stretching involved lengthens the muscles and releases compression in the joints caused by the impact of running.”

“It will also lengthen the specific muscle groups that become chronically tight and inflamed as a result of the habitual motions of running,” she adds. “Even a small amount of movement can go a very long way towards getting you to your next starting line, or regaining that regular bounce in your step.”

5. Get an early night

“Magical things happen when we sleep,” says Worthington, “so make allowances for a nap or two over the days following the race.”

You should aim to hit the sack early in the three to four days post-marathon, to speed up your recovery. “Sleep not only relaxes us, it also allows us to rebuild and repair muscle waste produced from training,” says Taryne McPherson, a We Run coach. “Having an afternoon snooze is a great way of relaxing the body.”

6. Eat garlic and drink cherry juice

Yes, you heard us. Garlic. “Studies have shown that eating something garlicky can help with muscle soreness,” says Turner. “Try shaving lots of garlic on evening meals such as a stir-fry or tray bake.”

He also suggests tapping into the benefits of tart cherries, which have also been linked to muscle relief. “A recent study tested the effects on pro-athletes and found that people who drank tart cherry juice with some water reported significantly less muscle soreness,” says Turner.

7. Take a sound bath

It’s important to relax and recuperate mentally as well as physically after taking part in a marathon. “The latest stress-busting trend in wellness is the ‘gong bath’,” says Turner, “which utilises the healing benefits of sound to help combat anxiety, stress and high blood pressure.”

Sound therapy works by facilitating shifts in our brainwave state. “Techniques vary but all usually involve the application of sound waves and harmonic vibrations to the body through the use of instruments, including the human voice,” he adds. Search online for sessions in your local area, as sound bath workshops are popping up around the UK.

8. Take an ice bath

“At the time it’s brutal, but immersing your legs in ice cold water or taking an ice bath is known to have multiple benefits for tired limbs,” says Turner. “It can significantly reduce muscle soreness and help maintain strength and flexibility, not to mention reduce swelling, whilst flushing lactic acid out of tired muscles.”

“Some people recommend alternating cold and warm water in the shower, causing blood vessels to constrict and dilate,” says McClelland. “This increases the amount of oxygen that blood cells carry to your muscles.”

9. Re-fuel with food

“Post-race, it’s important to re-fuel with the correct foods and drinks to aid recovery,” says Turner. “Try to get in a good amount of carbs, fats and most importantly, protein-rich foods such as lean meats, white fish, beans, nuts, soy, eggs and plenty of leafy greens. A protein shake is also a great way to get a quick and delicious recovery hit immediately after the finish line too.”

10. Plan your next marathon

Post-marathon depression is not clinically proven, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. “After changing your lifestyle and meeting your target, life can feel a bit flat,” says McClelland, “so plan your next goal to keep you motivated.”

© Press Association 2018