11 of the best late night spots professional chefs love to eat at

Where do top chefs go for a midnight snack? Here's where.

Whether it’s a McDonald’s double cheeseburger, a kebab or cheesy chips, we’ve all got something we crave after a night out, or on the way home from a particularly tough day at work. And that goes for professional foodies too.

Here are the places you’re likely to stumble upon the likes of chefs Yotam Ottolenghi, Tom Aikens and Mark Sargeant after a late one…

1. J. SHEEKEY, London – recommended by Yotam Ottolenghi



Cuisine: Seafood

Price range: Affordable

Style: Smart Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted but not Diners

“This is a restaurant that knows what it’s doing and does it well and has the confidence to keep doing it. It’s a real haven from the busy streets of Covent Garden, as well, which feels cosy late at night.”—Yotam Ottolenghi

2. BAR ITALIA, London – recommended by Tom Harris, Alfred Prasad



Cuisine: Café-Italian

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“I love the buzz and energy, and also the history of this late-night Soho institution. It is more of a snacky eatery, and more often than not you meet some amazing characters.”—Alfred Prasad

3. SUN KEE, Belfast – recommended by Niall McKenna

Cuisine: Chinese

Price range: Affordable

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“This is my local Chinese restaurant and there is nothing tastier than a bowl of the Singapore noodles with fresh pak choi.”—Niall McKenna

4. THE CHAMBERS, Folkestone – recommended by Mark Sargeant



Cuisine: Mexican

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“Great late-night bites and DJs.”—Mark Sargeant

5. NOSH & QUAFF, Birmingham – recommended by Adam Stokes



Cuisine: American

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“The quality of the ingredients is superb and the atmosphere is amazing.”—Adam Stokes

6. MUGHLI CHARCOAL PIT, Manchester – recommended by Adam Reid



Cuisine: Indian

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“Good atmosphere with street-food style offering. Perfect for late-night dining.”—Adam Reid

7. CAVA BODEGA, Galway – recommended by JP McMahon

Cuisine: Spanish

Price range: Affordable

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“Great tapas and a Spanish wine list with a host of sherries.”—JP McMahon

8. STORRIES HOME BAKERY, Edinburgh – recommended by Ben Reade



Cuisine: Bakery

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: No

“Storries Home Bakery is a pie shop that opens at midnight on Leith Walk. It is the stuff of legends.” —Ben Reade

9. BEIGEL BAKE, London – recommended by Harneet Baweja, Alex Jackson, Eyal Jagermann, Bonny Porter, Mark Rosati, Lee Tiernan, Mitch Tonks, Hus Vedat



Cuisine: Bakery

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Not Accepted

“Hands down, the best salt beef on the planet. Get double mustard. Open 24 hours.”—Lee Tiernan

10. THE LAUGHING HEART, London – recommended by David Gingell, Elizabeth Haigh, Tom Harris, Joshua Katz, Jeremy Lee, Merlin Labron-Johnson, Isaac McHale, Shaun Searley, Tim Spedding



Cuisine: Modern British

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Closed Monday & Tuesday

Credit cards: Accepted but not AMEX

“Swinging wildly from cheap Tsingtao beer to one of the best wine lists in London, whilst eating extremely tasty food, is a rare treat. And if I was 10-years younger and not doing the school run the next day, I’d be there every night.”—Tom Harris

11. MEATLIQUOR, London, Brighton – recommended by Tom Aikens, José Pizarro



Cuisine: Burgers

Price range: Budget

Style: Casual

Opening hours: Open 7 days

Credit cards: Accepted

“Great late-night burger. It’s rough and ready and the burger arrives in paper—very street-food style. My favorite is the Dead Hippie: two French mustard- fried beef patties, Dead Hippie sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, minced white onions. They do lots of different fries: covered in green chilli sauce, for example, or melted cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños. It’s all grungy which is what you want late at night.” —Tom Aikens

