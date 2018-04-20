11 of the best late night spots professional chefs love to eat at

20th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

Where do top chefs go for a midnight snack? Here's where.

Overhead shot of friends at a table sharing take-away pizzas

Whether it’s a McDonald’s double cheeseburger, a kebab or cheesy chips, we’ve all got something we crave after a night out, or on the way home from a particularly tough day at work. And that goes for professional foodies too.

Here are the places you’re likely to stumble upon the likes of chefs Yotam Ottolenghi, Tom Aikens and Mark Sargeant after a late one…

1. J. SHEEKEY, London – recommended by Yotam Ottolenghi

Cuisine: Seafood
Price range: Affordable
Style: Smart Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted but not Diners

“This is a restaurant that knows what it’s doing and does it well and has the confidence to keep doing it. It’s a real haven from the busy streets of Covent Garden, as well, which feels cosy late at night.”—Yotam Ottolenghi

2. BAR ITALIA, London – recommended by Tom Harris, Alfred Prasad

Cuisine: Café-Italian
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“I love the buzz and energy, and also the history of this late-night Soho institution. It is more of a snacky eatery, and more often than not you meet some amazing characters.”—Alfred Prasad

3. SUN KEE, Belfast – recommended by Niall McKenna

Cuisine: Chinese
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“This is my local Chinese restaurant and there is nothing tastier than a bowl of the Singapore noodles with fresh pak choi.”—Niall McKenna

4. THE CHAMBERS, Folkestone – recommended by Mark Sargeant

Cuisine: Mexican
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“Great late-night bites and DJs.”—Mark Sargeant

5. NOSH & QUAFF, Birmingham – recommended by Adam Stokes

Cuisine: American
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“The quality of the ingredients is superb and the atmosphere is amazing.”—Adam Stokes

6. MUGHLI CHARCOAL PIT, Manchester – recommended by Adam Reid

Cuisine: Indian
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“Good atmosphere with street-food style offering. Perfect for late-night dining.”—Adam Reid

7. CAVA BODEGA, Galway – recommended by JP McMahon

Cuisine: Spanish
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“Great tapas and a Spanish wine list with a host of sherries.”—JP McMahon

8. STORRIES HOME BAKERY, Edinburgh – recommended by Ben Reade

Cuisine: Bakery
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: No

“Storries Home Bakery is a pie shop that opens at midnight on Leith Walk. It is the stuff of legends.” —Ben Reade

9. BEIGEL BAKE, London – recommended by Harneet Baweja, Alex Jackson, Eyal Jagermann, Bonny Porter, Mark Rosati, Lee Tiernan, Mitch Tonks, Hus Vedat

Cuisine: Bakery
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Not Accepted

“Hands down, the best salt beef on the planet. Get double mustard. Open 24 hours.”—Lee Tiernan

10. THE LAUGHING HEART, London – recommended by David Gingell, Elizabeth Haigh, Tom Harris, Joshua Katz, Jeremy Lee, Merlin Labron-Johnson, Isaac McHale, Shaun Searley, Tim Spedding

Cuisine: Modern British
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Closed Monday & Tuesday
Credit cards: Accepted but not AMEX

“Swinging wildly from cheap Tsingtao beer to one of the best wine lists in London, whilst eating extremely tasty food, is a rare treat. And if I was 10-years younger and not doing the school run the next day, I’d be there every night.”—Tom Harris

Dead Trippie x Cajun fries

A post shared by Foodthoughts (@foodthoughtism) on

11. MEATLIQUOR, London, Brighton – recommended by Tom Aikens, José Pizarro

Cuisine: Burgers
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted

“Great late-night burger. It’s rough and ready and the burger arrives in paper—very street-food style. My favorite is the Dead Hippie: two French mustard- fried beef patties, Dead Hippie sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, minced white onions. They do lots of different fries: covered in green chilli sauce, for example, or melted cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños. It’s all grungy which is what you want late at night.” —Tom Aikens

Where Chefs Eat (Phaidon/PA)
(Phaidon/PA)

Taken from the new and third edition of Where Chefs Eat, edited by Joe Warwick, published by Phaidon, priced £19.95. Available now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this 13 Penneys top

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this 13 Penneys top

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important
WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam
HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness
Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news

Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news