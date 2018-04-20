11 of the best late night spots professional chefs love to eat at

11 of the best late night spots professional chefs love to eat at20th Apr 18 | Lifestyle
Where do top chefs go for a midnight snack? Here's where.
Whether it’s a McDonald’s double cheeseburger, a kebab or cheesy chips, we’ve all got something we crave after a night out, or on the way home from a particularly tough day at work. And that goes for professional foodies too.
Here are the places you’re likely to stumble upon the likes of chefs Yotam Ottolenghi, Tom Aikens and Mark Sargeant after a late one…
1. J. SHEEKEY, London – recommended by Yotam Ottolenghi
Cuisine: Seafood
Price range: Affordable
Style: Smart Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted but not Diners
“This is a restaurant that knows what it’s doing and does it well and has the confidence to keep doing it. It’s a real haven from the busy streets of Covent Garden, as well, which feels cosy late at night.”—Yotam Ottolenghi
2. BAR ITALIA, London – recommended by Tom Harris, Alfred Prasad
Cuisine: Café-Italian
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“I love the buzz and energy, and also the history of this late-night Soho institution. It is more of a snacky eatery, and more often than not you meet some amazing characters.”—Alfred Prasad
3. SUN KEE, Belfast – recommended by Niall McKenna
Cuisine: Chinese
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“This is my local Chinese restaurant and there is nothing tastier than a bowl of the Singapore noodles with fresh pak choi.”—Niall McKenna
4. THE CHAMBERS, Folkestone – recommended by Mark Sargeant
Cuisine: Mexican
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“Great late-night bites and DJs.”—Mark Sargeant
5. NOSH & QUAFF, Birmingham – recommended by Adam Stokes
Cuisine: American
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“The quality of the ingredients is superb and the atmosphere is amazing.”—Adam Stokes
6. MUGHLI CHARCOAL PIT, Manchester – recommended by Adam Reid
Cuisine: Indian
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“Good atmosphere with street-food style offering. Perfect for late-night dining.”—Adam Reid
7. CAVA BODEGA, Galway – recommended by JP McMahon
Cuisine: Spanish
Price range: Affordable
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“Great tapas and a Spanish wine list with a host of sherries.”—JP McMahon
8. STORRIES HOME BAKERY, Edinburgh – recommended by Ben Reade
Cuisine: Bakery
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: No
“Storries Home Bakery is a pie shop that opens at midnight on Leith Walk. It is the stuff of legends.” —Ben Reade
9. BEIGEL BAKE, London – recommended by Harneet Baweja, Alex Jackson, Eyal Jagermann, Bonny Porter, Mark Rosati, Lee Tiernan, Mitch Tonks, Hus Vedat
Cuisine: Bakery
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Not Accepted
“Hands down, the best salt beef on the planet. Get double mustard. Open 24 hours.”—Lee Tiernan
10. THE LAUGHING HEART, London – recommended by David Gingell, Elizabeth Haigh, Tom Harris, Joshua Katz, Jeremy Lee, Merlin Labron-Johnson, Isaac McHale, Shaun Searley, Tim Spedding
Cuisine: Modern British
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Closed Monday & Tuesday
Credit cards: Accepted but not AMEX
“Swinging wildly from cheap Tsingtao beer to one of the best wine lists in London, whilst eating extremely tasty food, is a rare treat. And if I was 10-years younger and not doing the school run the next day, I’d be there every night.”—Tom Harris
11. MEATLIQUOR, London, Brighton – recommended by Tom Aikens, José Pizarro
Cuisine: Burgers
Price range: Budget
Style: Casual
Opening hours: Open 7 days
Credit cards: Accepted
“Great late-night burger. It’s rough and ready and the burger arrives in paper—very street-food style. My favorite is the Dead Hippie: two French mustard- fried beef patties, Dead Hippie sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, minced white onions. They do lots of different fries: covered in green chilli sauce, for example, or melted cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños. It’s all grungy which is what you want late at night.” —Tom Aikens
Taken from the new and third edition of Where Chefs Eat, edited by Joe Warwick, published by Phaidon, priced £19.95. Available now.
