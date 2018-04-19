The Philippines doesn't do boring water parks - take a look inside this giant floating playground

The Philippines doesn't do boring water parks - take a look inside this giant floating playground19th Apr 18 | Lifestyle
It helps that it's in a pretty stunning setting.
The Philippines has set out to take the millennial obsession with unicorns one step further, with this inflatable water park that features a unicorn island.
The Inflatable Island calls itself the biggest floating playground in Asia, and can be found two and a half hours from the capital of Manila.
While there might not be huge amounts of competition in the world of floating playgrounds, the Inflatable Island is admittedly pretty impressive. It’s 3,400 square metres of inflatable structures tethered off the coast, including slides, Tarzan ropes, rubber rings and trampolines.
If you’re not up for jumping around on the inflatables, there’s also a floating cinema to catch up on some movies, as well as a pristine beach full of beanbags.
Some visitors have opted for the more relaxing experience at the Inflatable Island…
Whereas others have gone down the more active route…
The colour scheme alone is a millennial’s Instagram dream…
Inflatable unicorn heaven here we come.
