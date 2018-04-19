The Philippines doesn't do boring water parks - take a look inside this giant floating playground

It helps that it's in a pretty stunning setting.

The Philippines has set out to take the millennial obsession with unicorns one step further, with this inflatable water park that features a unicorn island.

The Inflatable Island calls itself the biggest floating playground in Asia, and can be found two and a half hours from the capital of Manila.

#InflatableIslandPH2018 Tag your friend…if he doesn't reply in one hour, he owes you an Inflatable Island ticket. <3 Posted by Inflatable Island Ph on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

While there might not be huge amounts of competition in the world of floating playgrounds, the Inflatable Island is admittedly pretty impressive. It’s 3,400 square metres of inflatable structures tethered off the coast, including slides, Tarzan ropes, rubber rings and trampolines.

If you’re not up for jumping around on the inflatables, there’s also a floating cinema to catch up on some movies, as well as a pristine beach full of beanbags.

Some visitors have opted for the more relaxing experience at the Inflatable Island…

🌺☀️ A post shared by Shae (@shaejose) on Apr 18, 2018 at 2:08am PDT

Whereas others have gone down the more active route…

Inflatable Island PH pic.twitter.com/2stJ0jkrJT — KM Montez (@kokeymonsterrr) April 19, 2018

The colour scheme alone is a millennial’s Instagram dream…

Inflatable unicorn heaven here we come.

