The wildest animal themed homewares to buy now

Take a walk on the wild side with these paw-fect finds, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

These exotic animal prints, wild decos and beautiful beasts may not be house-trained, but their plush plumes and tropical hues will add a touch of fun to your favourite space.

But it’s not all cutesy creature comforts; some of the wildlife illustrations and animal motifs gracing homeware collections right now are far more sophisticated than kitsch, and come in peaceful hues and tranquil tones that can easily be mixed and matched.

So whether you’re after something untamed to enrich an empty wall, fancy taking a jaunt into the jungle with exotic artworks, or bring a room to life with your favourite wildlife wonders, it’s time to unleash your inner interiors naturalist…



Dunelm Voyager Collection, items from £16 for a Monkey Tealight Holder, to £249 for a Fransen Peacock Blue Chair, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

Dunelm’s new Voyager Collection is inspired by our precious rainforests and features wildlife, lush green foliage and tropical flowers. Key products include a Gold Flamingo Sculpture, £26, and Tulisa Antique Brass Flamingo Table Lamp, £65. To view the whole collection, visit Dunelm.com.

Tulisa Antique Brass Flamingo Table Lamp (Dunelm/PA)

Yvonne Ellen Bone China Mugs: Parrot & Cockatoo, £12; Giraffe, £12, and Cheetah & Penguin Set of 2, £24, Amara

(Amara/PA)

Creature comforts some of us can’t live without are decorative bone china mugs to hold that perfect cup of tea of coffee. These come with sculptured handles and pretty gold detailing on the rims.



Selection of Gluggle Jugs (1.3L) in Sage Green, Orange, Slate Grey and Sea Green, £32 each, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

With thoughts turning to summer entertaining, these fun fish-shaped jugs will be a talking point when you start pouring the sangria – and they even make a guggling noise, so there’ll be sound-effects as the chopped fruit falls into the glass too.

Otis the Alligator Mandarin & Cedarwood Scented Candle, £24, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Park this alligator on the table to give your Cajun dish a bit more bite. Now that’s what we call a snappy find.

Maestro Butterfly Green Rug, from £29.99 (80 x 150cm), Carpetright

(Carpetright/PA)

All of a flutter, this butterfly print rug comes at a tempting price. Made from polypropylene, it’s also practical and hard-wearing.

Gold Zebra Wall Light With Shade, £95, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

With a natural linen shade to team with any paint finish, this striking piece will place your hallway in a whole new light.

Amazonia Collection of Tableware, items from £20, Villeroy & Boch

(Villeroy & Boch)

Another collection inspired by rainforests, this tableware – with its flora, fauna and iridescent hummingbird feathers and butterflies – will bring a splash of colour to anything you put on the plate.

Fornasetti Aperitivo Otto Scented Candle, £108.33 (300g), Net-A-Porter

(Fornasetti/PA)

This cheeky monkey may be counting down to happy hour, but with approximately 60 hours of burn time, there’ll be quite a few corks to pop before he’s finished on the cocktail circuit.

Abigail Ahern/EDITION Green Puffin Table Lamp, £95, Debenhams

(Debenhams/PA)

Cited as one of the world’s favourite birds, we can’t wait to snap up this highly collectible table lamp that surely comes with a lifetime guarantee of cuteness and quirkiness.

Jan Constantine Paradise Tiger Cushion, £122, Amara

(Amara/PA)

This fabulous feline, with its lush jungle print border, is the easiest way to update a sofa, or take pride of place on a chair in a solitary corner perhaps. Easy, tiger!

Pair of Lakadema Leopard Candle Holders, £44, Oka

(Oka/PA)

This stylish couple are timeless and graceful, while their leafy crowns hint at grandness. Designed to hold a tapered candle, they’d make a majestic addition to a sideboard or mantel.

