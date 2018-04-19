The wildest animal themed homewares to buy now

19th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with these paw-fect finds, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

9b269a6e-d920-4a7f-857d-bec2d220f0ed

These exotic animal prints, wild decos and beautiful beasts may not be house-trained, but their plush plumes and tropical hues will add a touch of fun to your favourite space.

But it’s not all cutesy creature comforts; some of the wildlife illustrations and animal motifs gracing homeware collections right now are far more sophisticated than kitsch, and come in peaceful hues and tranquil tones that can easily be mixed and matched.

So whether you’re after something untamed to enrich an empty wall, fancy taking a jaunt into the jungle with exotic artworks, or bring a room to life with your favourite wildlife wonders, it’s time to unleash your inner interiors naturalist…


Dunelm Voyager Collection, items from £16 for a Monkey Tealight Holder, to £249 for a Fransen Peacock Blue Chair, Dunelm

Voyager Collection, Dunelm
(Dunelm/PA)

Dunelm’s new Voyager Collection is inspired by our precious rainforests and features wildlife, lush green foliage and tropical flowers. Key products include a Gold Flamingo Sculpture, £26, and Tulisa Antique Brass Flamingo Table Lamp, £65. To view the whole collection, visit Dunelm.com.

Gold Flamingo Sculpture, Dunelm
Tulisa Antique Brass Flamingo Table Lamp (Dunelm/PA)

Yvonne Ellen Bone China Mugs: Parrot & Cockatoo, £12; Giraffe, £12, and Cheetah & Penguin Set of 2, £24, Amara

Yvonne Ellen Bone China Mugs, Amara
(Amara/PA)

Creature comforts some of us can’t live without are decorative bone china mugs to hold that perfect cup of tea of coffee. These come with sculptured handles and pretty gold detailing on the rims.


Selection of Gluggle Jugs (1.3L) in Sage Green, Orange, Slate Grey and Sea Green, £32 each, Graham & Green

Selection of Gluggle Jugs, Graham & Green
(Graham & Green/PA)

With thoughts turning to summer entertaining, these fun fish-shaped jugs will be a talking point when you start pouring the sangria – and they even make a guggling noise, so there’ll be sound-effects as the chopped fruit falls into the glass too.

Otis the Alligator Mandarin & Cedarwood Scented Candle, £24, Oliver Bonas

Otis Alligator Mandarin & Cedarwood Scented Candle, Oliver Bonas
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Park this alligator on the table to give your Cajun dish a bit more bite. Now that’s what we call a snappy find.

Maestro Butterfly Green Rug, from £29.99 (80 x 150cm), Carpetright

Maestro Butterfly Green Rug, Carpetright
(Carpetright/PA)

All of a flutter, this butterfly print rug comes at a tempting price. Made from polypropylene, it’s also practical and hard-wearing.

Gold Zebra Wall Light With Shade, £95, Graham & Green

Gold Zebra Wall Light With Shade, Graham & Green
(Graham & Green/PA)

With a natural linen shade to team with any paint finish, this striking piece will place your hallway in a whole new light.

Amazonia Collection of Tableware, items from £20, Villeroy & Boch

Amazonia Collection, Villeroy & Boch
(Villeroy & Boch)

Another collection inspired by rainforests, this tableware – with its flora, fauna and iridescent hummingbird feathers and butterflies – will bring a splash of colour to anything you put on the plate.

Fornasetti Aperitivo Otto Scented Candle, £108.33 (300g), Net-A-Porter

Fornasetti Aperitivo Otto Scented Candle, Net a Porter
(Fornasetti/PA)

This cheeky monkey may be counting down to happy hour, but with approximately 60 hours of burn time, there’ll be quite a few corks to pop before he’s finished on the cocktail circuit.

Abigail Ahern/EDITION Green Puffin Table Lamp, £95, Debenhams

Abigail Ahern Green Puffin Table Lamp, Debenhams
(Debenhams/PA)

Cited as one of the world’s favourite birds, we can’t wait to snap up this highly collectible table lamp that surely comes with a lifetime guarantee of cuteness and quirkiness.

Jan Constantine Paradise Tiger Cushion, £122, Amara

Jan Constantine Paradise Tiger Cushion, Amara
(Amara/PA)

This fabulous feline, with its lush jungle print border, is the easiest way to update a sofa, or take pride of place on a chair in a solitary corner perhaps. Easy, tiger!

Pair of Lakadema Leopard Candle Holders, £44, Oka

Pair of Lakeadema Leopard Candle Holders, Oka
(Oka/PA)

This stylish couple are timeless and graceful, while their leafy crowns hint at grandness. Designed to hold a tapered candle, they’d make a majestic addition to a sideboard or mantel.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meet the Manchester mum and daughter who are mistaken for sisters - despite their 21 year age gap

Meet the Manchester mum and daughter who are mistaken for sisters - despite their 21 year age gap
AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM
WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important
The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after