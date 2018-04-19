6 Instagram accounts to follow if your self-esteem needs a boost

Social media doesn't always have to get you down.

As amazing as Instagram is, it admittedly has its toxic side.

If your self-esteem is feeling a bit fragile, scrolling through countless pictures of blonde, skinny and beautiful women displaying their seemingly “perfect” lives can be a bit overwhelming, and often you can end up judging yourself against these images.

But don’t worry, because Instagram isn’t just a black hole of self-loathing you can accidentally fall into. It is also full of positive and inspiring accounts that are a refreshing remedy to so much of the fakery we see.

Here are six of our favourite accounts to check out when your self-esteem needs a bit of a boost.

1. Gurls Talk

Gurls Talk is an online community set up by model Adwoa Aboah, with the aim of providing a safe space for girls of all backgrounds to talk about their experiences and hopefully realise how much they have in common.

The Instagram account is an extension of this, and it is as varied as it is positive. It’s a combination of inspiring affirmations, body-positive drawings, and more recently, there have been submissions from people about their personal role models.

The Insta account also updates with any events Gurls Talk is putting on around the world, which are always worth keeping an eye out for.

2. Jessamyn Stanley

If Instagram is to be believed, yoga is purely the remit of white, skinny women. Jessamyn Stanley is the perfect antidote to this, with her yoga account showing it really is for everyone.

As a plus-size black woman, Stanley shows off her love of yoga as well as making some pretty powerful statements about body positivity. She’s particularly inspiring because she keeps it real – instead of portraying an image of perfection, she openly discusses her struggles with loving herself.

3. I Weigh

Actor Jameela Jamil set up the Instagram account I Weigh in response to a picture of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which went viral after it labelled each woman with their weight.

Instead, Jamil posted a picture of herself labelled with what she thinks she’s really worth, including: “Lovely relationship,” “I’m financially independent,” “I speak out for women’s rights,” “I like my bingo wings” and “I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by the media to hate myself about.”

She’s encouraged other people to do the same, and posts the responses. It’s definitely worth a follow – it gives you the much needed reminder that you are worth so much more than a number on the scales.

4. Eff Your Beauty Standards

Much like I Weigh, Eff Your Beauty Standards takes submissions from its wide audience as a way to show that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. It was set up by Tess Holliday, a pretty inspiring plus-size model.

Instagram often shows such a narrow view of what is considered to be “beautiful”, so it’s refreshing to see these standards challenged, with a healthy dose of body positivity alongside.

5. Recipes For Self Love

Instagram isn’t just a place for photos, but is also an amazing source of art. If you wanted your positivity to come in the form of cartoons, look no further than Recipes For Self Love.

Not only is this account soothing to look at with its delicate drawings in pastel shades, but the message behind every picture is powerful, ranging from the personal (“Wear what you want”) to ones with a more wider social point (“Have your girl’s back”).

Recipes For Self Love comes from a zine, which is also worth checking out. It is brilliant for its positive messages and intersectional content.

6. Chili Philly

Sure, most of these accounts centre around body positivity – they’re undoubtedly amazing and the perfect antidote to the superficial nature of Instagram.

But sometimes, it’s not quite what you need. If inspirational quotes aren’t going to pep you up, then you might at least feel warm and fuzzy inside by following Chili Philly’s account. He’s an Australia-based artist who makes delightful outfits out of crochet. He mainly makes hats based on some kind of food, and it’s a sheer delight.

Who amongst us wouldn’t feel better about themselves after seeing someone proudly showing off their crocheted pizza hat?

