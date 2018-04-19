6 Instagram accounts to follow if your self-esteem needs a boost

19th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

Social media doesn't always have to get you down.

As amazing as Instagram is, it admittedly has its toxic side.

If your self-esteem is feeling a bit fragile, scrolling through countless pictures of blonde, skinny and beautiful women displaying their seemingly “perfect” lives can be a bit overwhelming, and often you can end up judging yourself against these images.

But don’t worry, because Instagram isn’t just a black hole of self-loathing you can accidentally fall into. It is also full of positive and inspiring accounts that are a refreshing remedy to so much of the fakery we see.

Here are six of our favourite accounts to check out when your self-esteem needs a bit of a boost.

1. Gurls Talk

Gurls Talk is an online community set up by model Adwoa Aboah, with the aim of providing a safe space for girls of all backgrounds to talk about their experiences and hopefully realise how much they have in common.

The Instagram account is an extension of this, and it is as varied as it is positive. It’s a combination of inspiring affirmations, body-positive drawings, and more recently, there have been submissions from people about their personal role models.

The Insta account also updates with any events Gurls Talk is putting on around the world, which are always worth keeping an eye out for.

2. Jessamyn Stanley

I'll probably never understand why people think internet trolling and fatshaming is an effective method of communication. Don't they see how stupid it makes them look? Don't they know that the age old narrative of "obesity=death" is implanted in the mind of literally every human alive? We're all familiar with it- why are they trying to argue that point and pass it off like new information? Do you think it makes them feel strong and powerful to see their hateful words on a computer screen? Damn, that's sad. Do they not know that we don't give a fuck? Actually, lemme not speak on your behalf- don't they know that I don't give a fuck? It's a source of actual confusion for me, and when I see people hop up in my mentions in an attempt to provide education about how I'm (apparently) promoting an unhealthy lifestyle by telling people it's ok to be happy, fat and athletic, I'm just like "Don't you have a life to live? Why are you wasting your time shout-typing shit no one cares about?" Thankfully, my yoga practice has helped me find a way to say, "But honestly, Jessamyn- who even cares because the universe is so much bigger than all of this nonsense?" But there's a piece of me that's definitely rolling her eyes at the haters and saying, "Why are you letting the world know that you're a small minded dumbass who needs to have your ego reaffirmed by talking shit about strangers on the internet in the name of health education? Is it that hard to get a life and mind your own business? Because some of y'all make it look damn near impossible." To those of you who are ready to don your armor and spar with these fools, please don't feel compelled to argue with trolls on my behalf. They are weak minded, insecure, and suffering from a level of boredom and unhappiness that I truly can't fathom. It's really not worth anyone's time. Life is brief and it shouldn't be spent battling with idiots. Go out and live in your truth- if we want to argue in the name of a new way to be healthy, there's no better method at our disposal. Throwback to that time I drank green juice in my Olga Intimates bra #fearlesslyflirty

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on

If Instagram is to be believed, yoga is purely the remit of white, skinny women. Jessamyn Stanley is the perfect antidote to this, with her yoga account showing it really is for everyone.

I don't want to give the impression that I don't struggle with body image problems. Do I feel better about myself than I did at the start of my twenties? Obviously. But that doesn't mean I'm not susceptible to the same mind fuckery I've been battling since childhood. I think of self-hate like an addiction. I'm in a permanent state of recovery. I still have to remind myself to ignore the gazes and opinions of other people- maybe I always will. Once an addict, always an addict. And that's fine, too- quite frankly, I'm not trying to be the bastion of body positivity. I'm just trying to survive. Anyway, I accidentally hit record while shooting my #hollowback #handstand practice tonight and caught this moment of chublove. Today, the @mic/@strutbymic/@slaybymic squad asked about my relationship w/ my belly & and I said shit's complicated. We've definitely had ups and downs. But this chub has taught me a lot about the world- for example, I've learned it only takes a sliver of visible chub to reveal at least a dozen internet trolls. And am I in the mood to fish for internet trolls? Lol kinda but only bc so many people have asked how I ignore my haters. Answer? Because I've got better shit to do than worry about that kinda foolishness. Sooooo😜🖕🏿🖕🏿😜💦💦🍆🍆 #getinformation NYC! I'll be at @strandbookstore tomorrow at 7pm- get tickets at jessamynstanley.com/tour! (Buy my book "Every Body Yoga" at Jessamynstanley.com/book or click the link above ok I promise I'm done) Undies- @calvinklein Sports bra- @torridfashion #fatties

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on

As a plus-size black woman, Stanley shows off her love of yoga as well as making some pretty powerful statements about body positivity. She’s particularly inspiring because she keeps it real – instead of portraying an image of perfection, she openly discusses her struggles with loving herself.

3. I Weigh

#iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

Actor Jameela Jamil set up the Instagram account I Weigh in response to a picture of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which went viral after it labelled each woman with their weight.

#iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

Instead, Jamil posted a picture of herself labelled with what she thinks she’s really worth, including: “Lovely relationship,” “I’m financially independent,” “I speak out for women’s rights,” “I like my bingo wings” and “I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by the media to hate myself about.”

#iweigh #fuckingkg

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on

She’s encouraged other people to do the same, and posts the responses. It’s definitely worth a follow – it gives you the much needed reminder that you are worth so much more than a number on the scales.

4. Eff Your Beauty Standards

Much like I Weigh, Eff Your Beauty Standards takes submissions from its wide audience as a way to show that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. It was set up by Tess Holliday, a pretty inspiring plus-size model.

-@rainbowchatman Repost: @anneandkathleen This smile is genuine. It was from a moment of silliness. Not only do I look like I was happy, I felt happy. If you’ve been following me, you know something I’ve mentioned a few times is smiles…or moments people have told me to smile. (Add one to the count from today please, 🙄.) I realize now smiling doesn’t equate beauty but it also doesn’t equate happiness. Happiness is a feeling. Smiling is one way to express that feeling. They aren’t one in the same. I have been just as guilty of confusing a look of happiness as the feeling of happiness as anyone. We have to remember some of the saddest people can paint the brightest smile on their face to look happy when they feel anything but. I just encourage myself and anyone reading that the next time you tell someone to smile, remember a smile doesn’t mean they feel any happier than they did without the smile. Let’s not cheapen someone’s rare, genuine smile by asking them to paint a fake one on just to make them look happy. Also, side note, as for today, just because I didn’t have a smile on my face when I was told I should smile, didn’t mean I wasn’t happy. 😑 #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by EFF YOUR BEAUTY STANDARDS ™ (@effyourbeautystandards) on

Instagram often shows such a narrow view of what is considered to be “beautiful”, so it’s refreshing to see these standards challenged, with a healthy dose of body positivity alongside.

5. Recipes For Self Love

Instagram isn’t just a place for photos, but is also an amazing source of art. If you wanted your positivity to come in the form of cartoons, look no further than Recipes For Self Love.

Not only is this account soothing to look at with its delicate drawings in pastel shades, but the message behind every picture is powerful, ranging from the personal (“Wear what you want”) to ones with a more wider social point (“Have your girl’s back”).

Recipes For Self Love comes from a zine, which is also worth checking out. It is brilliant for its positive messages and intersectional content.

6. Chili Philly

Sure, most of these accounts centre around body positivity – they’re undoubtedly amazing and the perfect antidote to the superficial nature of Instagram.

But sometimes, it’s not quite what you need. If inspirational quotes aren’t going to pep you up, then you might at least feel warm and fuzzy inside by following Chili Philly’s account. He’s an Australia-based artist who makes delightful outfits out of crochet. He mainly makes hats based on some kind of food, and it’s a sheer delight.

Who amongst us wouldn’t feel better about themselves after seeing someone proudly showing off their crocheted pizza hat?

