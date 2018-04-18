Cheap, cheerful and overlooked: 9 reasons why you should travel by ferry this summer

It’s that time of year again – National Ferry Fortnight is upon us. Until April 28, various ferry companies will be offering great deals – all to entice you to use this underrated mode of transport.

Ferries can whisk you away to some of remote British islands or bustling European cities with far more comfort than other forms of travel. So, unless your idea of a perfect holiday includes standing in airport queues, you should seriously consider the ferry for a summer getaway. Here’s why…

1. It’s better for kids

Taking youngsters on a long plane ride isn’t the most pleasant experience for either parent or child. But ferries are far more kid-friendly; there’s space to stretch legs and get some air so toddlers won’t complain about being cooped up. Brittany Ferries even provide games rooms for teenagers. And taking a car with you to your destination makes family trips far more convenient, allowing you to take everything you need without worrying about space.

2. You can take your pets

Pet owners know their furry companions are part of the family – so it makes sense for them to join you on a family trip. Most operators will allow you to bring animals on board, saving you the hassle of finding someone to look after them and making sure you don’t miss them while you’re away.

3. There’s plenty of entertainment

Ferry operators on longer trips go overboard when it comes to arranging entertainment – and the offerings on some routes certainly put airlines’ selections of B-list movies to shame. DFDS, for example, have cinemas and casinos so you can make the most of the night on board, while P&O’s North Sea ships boast live singers, bands and cabaret.

4. It’s the most comfortable way to travel

Planes, trains and automobiles all have one thing in common – they’re far from comfortable. But the same can’t be said of ferries, which boast several on-board amenities to make your journey as pleasant as you can imagine. There are reclining chairs, lounges and balconies – and Stena Line’s Superfast ferries between Belfast and Cairnryan even have a Nordic spa, complete with saunas and hot tubs.

5. The views are great

Ferry rides always take the scenic route; life seems to move at a different pace at sea, and there’s nothing like surveying the endless ocean from your deck. Ferries are the healthiest and most scenic way to travel between borders, so make the most of the fresh air and enjoy that sea breeze.

6. You can spot wildlife

It’s not often you’re able to enjoy a safari before you’ve even reached your destination. But searching for sea creatures on board is such a big attraction that Caledonian MacBrayne have hired a full-time ORCA wildlife officer to educate passengers and crew about marine life on their routes. Depending on your route, you should be keeping an eye out for otters, dolphins and whales swimming alongside your ship.

7. Bikes are allowed on board

Ferries allow you to take cycling trips up a gear, by bringing your much-loved bike with you. Brittany Ferries offer services from Plymouth to Roscoff, where you can hop off the ship and straight into the 200-mile cycle to Brittany, taking in the picturesque villages of Pont-Aven and Locronan.

8. Even the most remote British islands are accessible

The Isles of Man, Wight and Scilly are popular ferry destinations, but how about heading through the Scottish Highlands and up into the most quiet and peaceful spots you’ll find close to our shores? From the breath-taking mountains of Skye to the wildlife of Raasay and the castles of Bute, the Scottish Isles have all the ingredients for a wilderness escape.

9. And so are the most vibrant European cities

It’s not just Dover to Calais, you know – a whole host of European cities can be reached by ferry from across the UK. Amsterdam is an overnight hop away from Newcastle, while Santander and Bilbao in Spain can be reached from Portsmouth. P&O can also take you from Hull to Zeebrugge, 20 minutes from the medieval town of Bruges, which is an ideal starting spot for a pan-European adventure.

