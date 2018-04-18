4 great ethical fitness brands and stockists to have on your radar

However you like work up a sweat, these four brands and stockists could all help ensure your fitness kit supports your performance and comfort needs – and ticks those ever-important ethical boxes.

For swimmers

A firm favourite with water babies, from recreational swimmers to open water-devotees and triathletes, Aqua Sphere now has a great range of swim gear made from Repreve, a fabric created with recycled plastic bottles (there are actually six repurposed bottles a single swimsuit – how cool is that?!). Since Repreve launched, they’ve recycled more than 10 billion bottles that might otherwise have ended up in landfill or in our oceans and the fabric’s now used by a number of brands in a bid to improve their sustainability factor.

Aqua Sphere Women’s Nastia Swimsuit (Aqua Sphere/PA)

We love: The Aqua Sphere Women’s Nastia Swimsuit (from £34.19, Amazon). Made with Repreve, it’s also super chlorine-resistant and durable, and provides UV50 sun protection. There’s an inner double layer for extra bust support, adjustable skinny straps (that don’t dig in at all, making for easy movement as you glide through the water), and it’s available in a wide range of sizes (30-44). Better yet, it’s amazingly comfortable – the sporty, open-back design holds its shape perfectly, yet the fabric’s so soft, you almost forget you’re even wearing it.

For dedicated athletes

Care deeply about your training – as well as making more sustainable and eco-friendly choices? Then Sundried is an exciting brand to know about. As serious about producing quality, premium-designed kit (that ticks all those important tech boxes) as they are about their ethics, the company’s partnered with The Low Carbon Innovation Fund and operates on strict policies to minimise the carbon footprint throughout the whole life cycle of their products, from design and manufacture through to distribution and even disposal. They’ve also partnered with the charity Water for Kids and work with Surfers Against Sewage, and launched a new range made from 100% recycled materials – from plastic to coffee grounds. Whether you’re a runner, HIIT fan, or triathlete in the making, there’s a good chance that Sundried will have something that suits.

Sundried Ruinette Capris and Olperer Men’s T-Shirt (Sundried/PA)

We love: The Women’s Ruinette Capris (£50) and Olperer Men’s T-Shirt (£40, sundried.com) are two great picks for summer. We’re big fans of a wide, high-sitting waistband – there’s nothing worse than a waistband that digs in or, worse, rolls down during your workout – and these three-quarter length capris are also seamless with a ‘second skin’ compression fit, meaning extra comfort. The T-shirt meanwhile is a classic staple and made with 100% recycled materials (coffee grounds and plastic bottles) and still manages to be sweat-wicking with natural odour control and UV protection.

For yoga bunnies

Founded by advertising-pro-turned-yoga-advocate Lucy Edge, YogaClicks is built around a mission to create a ‘meaningful community united by ethical values’. It’s essentially an online one-stop-shop for yoga fans – but all the brands and designers stocked on the site share a passion for yoga and operating with sustainability at their heart, from using recycled materials, organic cotton, bamboo or hemp, to working with small-scale artisan suppliers and producers. There’s a gentle, authentic vibe to the site and a good range of choice too. So, whether you’re into the Earth-hippie feel or prefer your yoga get-up to look more modern and edgy, swing over and check it out.

Urban Goddess Satya – Minty Monkey Yoga Pants; Asquith Balance Bra Top – Seafoam, and Starseeds Duo Pure Bamboo Yoga Tank (YogaClicks.store/PA)

We love: These Urban Goddess Satya – Minty Monkey Yoga Pants (£74.95), the Asquith Balance Bra Top – Seafoam (£45) and bright lime Starseeds Duo Pure Bamboo Yoga Tank (£55, YogaClicks.store). Made from a mix of 100% biodegradable bamboo and organic cotton, these would all make a planet-conscious – and bright and gorgeous – addition to your summer kit.

For little-luxury fans

Boody makes ‘everyday essentials’ – like leggings, vests and T-shirts – that also work for fitness activities like yoga and Pilates classes, or gym sessions and weekend hikes. With a focus on sustainability, the range is made from organically-grown bamboo, which is naturally thermos-regulating (this means it helps prevent you from overheating or getting too cool) and moisture-wicking, with no harmful chemicals used at any point in the process. Another boon; bamboo fabric is velvet-soft. Boody’s designs are incredibly lightweight and feel gorgeously luxurious and gentle against your skin.

Boody Sports Ankle Socks and Classic Bikini Briefs (Boody/PA)

We love: Their Classic Bikini Briefs (£8.95) and Sports Ankle Socks (£4.95, boody.co.uk) have become our new underwear gym-bag essentials. Seam-free, form-fitting but with a barely-there feel and no digging, the pants are a real find if you’re struggling in the knicker-comfort department during workouts, while the baby-soft socks feel ultra breathable.

© Press Association 2018