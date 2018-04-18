How to make BOSH!'s cauliflower buffalo wings

These really do give traditional chicken wings a run for their money.

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, the duo behind BOSH!, are adamant that going vegan doesn’t have to mean missing out on your favourite foods. It’s all about looking for clever alternatives with the same great flavour, minus the meat and dairy.

And if you’re the type of person who can’t go a weekend without chicken wings, try subbing in cauliflower instead. Let’s face it; the most important thing about wings is a decent spice and good crunch…

Ingredients:

(Serves 2-4)

1 large head of cauliflower

150g plain flour

300ml plant-based milk

2tsp garlic powder

1tsp onion powder

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp paprika

1/2tsp salt

1/4tsp black pepper

100g panko breadcrumbs

120g dairy-free butter

200g buffalo hot sauce

For the ranch sauce:

150g cashew nuts

150ml plant-based milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

2tsp garlic powder

3/4tsp salt

1/4tsp black pepper

handful fresh parsley

4 chives

Method:

1. Add the cashew nuts to a pan of boiling water and boil for 15 minutes, then strain and run under cold water to cool slightly. Set aside until needed later.

2. Meanwhile, break the cauliflower into florets and cut the stem into bite-sized pieces.

3. Put the flour, plant-based milk, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper into a bowl and whisk to a batter. Pour the panko breadcrumbs into another bowl and rub them between your thumb and fingers to break into slightly smaller breadcrumbs.

4. Tip the cauliflower into the batter and toss to coat. Transfer to the bowl of breadcrumbs, a few pieces at a time, and toss gently until well coated. Spread the cauliflower pieces over some lined baking trays and bake for 20 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, melt the dairy-free butter in the microwave and stir in the hot sauce.

6. After 20 minutes, remove the tray from the oven, pour over the hot sauce and carefully roll the cauliflower around until the pieces are fully coated. Put the tray back in the oven for 20–25 minutes, until a sharp knife glides into the thickest parts of the cauliflower and the outsides are really golden brown and crispy. Remove from the oven.

7. While the cauliflower is cooking, put all the ingredients for the ranch sauce, except for the herbs, into the food processor or liquidiser and whizz for one to two minutes until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a serving bowl. Finely chop the parsley and chives and add most of them to the sauce, reserving a little for garnish.

8. Serve the cauliflower wings while they’re still hot on a serving plate, sprinkled with the remaining herbs and with the ranch dip on the side.

BOSH! by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, HarperCollins in hardback on April 19, priced £20.

