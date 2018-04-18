7 English wines to celebrate St George's Day

With English wine production set to double in the next five years, there couldn't be a better time to toast the patron saint on April 23. Sam Wylie-Harris selects the top drops for the job.

English wine producers must be feeling saintly.

The industry is flourishing and there are now more than 500 vineyards and 135 wineries in the UK – and the tasting experience has become critically acclaimed.

Thanks to significant investment in the past decade, we’ve gained worldwide recognition for the quality of our best bubbles, boasting around 130 different sparkling wine labels.

Indeed, homegrown English fizz has won 14 international trophies during the past 16 years, and beaten some top champagnes in blind tastings.

But there’s still more to come – with ‘still’ being the operative word, as our white and red wines are gaining recognition too. Often made from lesser-known grape varieties suited to the UK’s cool climate, they tend to be naturally high in acidity with low sugar levels, and typically slightly lower in alcohol than New World wines.

And while still whites only account for around 24% of all English wine produced, and reds a modest 10%, tipplers have never had more choice, with around five-million bottles produced every year overall.

To cheer on the flag of St George with some patriotic pours, we’ve delved deep into the heart of the British countryside and headed to the south-east of England where the majority of wine producers tend to their vines…

1. Lidl’s Broadwood’s Folly English White, Surrey (£7.99, Lidl, in-store only)

One of our largest and best-known estates, Denbies have deftly blended reichensteiner, müller-thurgau, bacchus and ortega (Germanic grapes) to create this dry, fresh white that’s delicately fragrant, with aromas and flavours of green apple, flinty stone fruits and a light spritz on the finish. “England’s wines get better and better as the vineyards mature and winemaking improves,” says Richard Bampfield, Lidl’s Master of Wine consultant.

2. Chapel Down Bacchus, 2016, Tenterden, Kent (£12, Sainsbury’s)

England’s leading wine producer offers a sizeable range of award-winning sparkling and still wines. And this ripe style of bacchus (similar to a sauvignon blanc) has inviting aromas of elderflower and fresh-cut grass, leading to light tropical fruit and mouth-watering green apple flavours, with perfectly balanced acidity on the zesty finish.

3. Stopham Estate Pinot Blanc 2015, Sussex (£12.95, TheWineSociety.com)

Widley grown in Alsace, where it can make crisp, dry whites with fragrant, appley notes, this pinot blanc speaks with a British accent and also offers hints of blossom with a lively palate of citrus, melon and grapefruit flavours, and refreshing limey acidity on the finish.

4. Denbies Pinot Gris Vineyard Select 2016, Surrey (£16, Marks & Spencer, in-store only)

A speciality in the Denbies line-up, the Select range is only made in the best years, and 2016 was cited as a high quality vintage. Otherwise known as pinot grigio, this wine’s calling cards are its rich aromas of honeyed stone fruits, florals and tiny touch of musk. Complex, with a hint of vanilla from oak ageing, the ripe fruits come together beautifully with a rich, spicy character and fine acidity.

5. Hush Heath Estate Skye’s English White 2016, Kent (£18.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

Along with producing one of England’s best sparkling roses, Hush Heath turns out this impressive chardonnay-based blend in a crisp, unoaked style. With classic varietal aromas of citrus and apple, it also hints at hedgerows and shows plenty of class, with flavours of baked apple and citrus fruits cut by just enough acidity to keep it fresh.

6. Bolney Estate Dark Harvest 2016, Sussex (£8.99, Ocado)

Red wines may not be our strongest suit, but if you’re not keen on over-ripe, fruity bombs then this savoury red from the award-winning Bolney Estate has the edge. Made from the deeply coloured rondo and dornfelder (Germanic) grapes, the blackberry-scented fruit has peppery, spicy hints with soft, supple tannins.

7. Gusbourne Estate Pinot Noir 2015, Boothill Vineyard, Kent (£24.95, Berry Bros & Rudd)

Of all the major grapes, pinot noir is considered to be the most fickle and difficult to grow, so it’s testament to the winemaker’s skill that Gusbourne have turned out this perfect parcel of pinot. A ruby red with sweet and sour black cherry, cranberry and raspberry fruit, a touch of earth and spice, lively acidity and a smooth, silky finish showcase how far our wine country has come, and what England has to offer the discerning drinker.

