From matcha to cacao - 5 proper alternatives to your morning coffee

Not only is it UK coffee week, but Costa – the UK’s biggest coffee chain – has announced plans to recycle 500m takeaway cups a year by 2020; a major step considering that’s a fifth of all takeaway cups used annually in the UK.

However, we’re not all coffee drinkers, so what do you do if you want to get that morning boost but just aren’t that keen on coffee? Or if you’re looking for something to break that coffee chain spending cycle? Or are you just trying to wean yourself off caffeine?

It may seem perverse, but we went to the London Coffee Festival in search of five alternatives that can still help you get the ideal start to your day.

1. Cacao

Boca’s warm cacao drink was creamy, smooth and won’t leave you totally wired (PA)

If you like the stimulating effect of coffee but hate the comedown, cacao is one alternative. A less refined version of cocoa, it features a bunch of antioxidants and minerals, as well as theobromine, which offers a slower release to caffeine,meaning it can help with focus over a longer period. Just be warned, you won’t get that same instant hit.

One ready-to-go version, Boca, is sold in cubes which can be blended with hot water to make a smoothie with a light, chocolatey taste, or a “healthy espresso”.

2. Turmeric latte

Also known as “golden milk”, turmeric lattes were aplenty among the alternative offerings at this year’s festival, and the Asian spice features plenty of health benefits. Definitely the hipster option. Make it yourself using almond milk, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper, or take an instant mix from the likes of Wunder Workshop to drop into some hot water right away.

3. Natural decaf

Decaffeinated coffee gets a bad rep, but removing the kick doesn’t necessarily have to mean a load of chemicals in place of any discernible flavour. More natural methods are available, such as Swiss Water’s chemical-free process, which is used by several reputable roasters including Batdorf & Bronson, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters and Portola. The extraction uses only time, temperature and water, and certainly had us fooled when we tried Grumpy Mule’s delicious decaf.

4. Sparkling cold brew



Crude’s sparkling cold brew was the surprise of the festival (PA)

If you still need your caffeine but are looking for something a little lighter, how about a sparkling cold brew? Crude Drinks’ effort infused with mandarin and grapefruit was light and delightful: it contains about 95% coffee, with 5% concentrated juice, and is perfect to get you moving on a summer’s morning.

5. Matcha tea

Starbucks’ matcha tea latte was launched in UK stores earlier this year (Cyclonebill/Wikimedia Commons)

Containing caffeine but also other natural stimulants, matcha is a ground-down green tea said to offer stimulation without the coffee ‘jitters’. It had a spike in interest a few years ago after being favoured by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, but for those seeking a more natural-feeling boost, it’s more than just a fad. The powder is available online from a variety of sources, and is pretty malleable if you fancy trying it in a latte or smoothies instead.

