How to make BOSH!'s Spanish beach churros

Vegans have an unfortunate reputation of subsisting on quinoa and leafy greens – but Ian Theasby and Henry Firth, aka the boys of BOSH!, want to prove that plant-based eating isn’t all about angelic food.

Veganism also has its treats and can be decadent too – just try these chocolatey Spanish churros and see for yourself…

Ingredients:

(Serves 12-15)

215g sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1.5L plus 2tbsp vegetable oil (preferably flavourless, like sunflower)

500ml water

1/2tsp salt

1/2tsp vanilla extract

240g plain flour

For the chocolate sauce:

100g dark chocolate

185ml plant-based milk

40g sugar

1/2tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. First, make the chocolate sauce. Break up the chocolate and put it into the small saucepan with the plant-based milk, sugar and vanilla. Stir to a smooth sauce. Transfer to a serving bowl and set aside. Next, sprinkle 115g of the other batch of sugar, along with the cinnamon, over a large plate and set aside.

2. If you are using disposable piping bags, pile them up and roll them together to make one thick cone (a single bag is likely to split). Cut a small hole at the tip, insert the piping nozzle and push it all the way down to the bottom so that it sticks out of the hole. Spray or brush the inside of the bag with a little oil. If you are using a reusable bag, insert the nozzle and coat lightly with oil.

3. Pour the 1.5 litres of oil into the large saucepan so that it comes a third of the way up the sides of the pan. Heat the oil to about 180°C, or until a wooden spoon dipped into the oil sizzles around the edges.

4. Meanwhile, put the water, the remaining 100g sugar, the two tablespoons of vegetable oil, salt and vanilla extract into the medium saucepan and place on a high heat. Bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat, add the flour and beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until it forms a thick, sticky dough (you’ll need to use a little elbow grease). Spoon the mixture into the piping bag.

5. Pipe six churros onto the lined baking tray, each one about 10–15cm long. Carefully transfer the churros to the hot oil (if you’re feeling brave, you can pipe them straight into the oil, but be careful!). Fry for eight to 10 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Use a wooden spoon to move them around if they stick together.

6. Remove the churros with a slotted spoon and lay on the kitchen paper for one minute to drain. While they’re still hot, transfer to the cinnamon-sugar plate and roll until completely covered. Repeat with the remaining dough – you may need three or four batches. Serve with chocolate sauce on the side for people to pour over if they wish.

BOSH! by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, HarperCollins in hardback on April 19, priced £20.

