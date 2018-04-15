From watching her mum cook to burning ready-made pizzas, these are Cherry Healey's food memories

The presenter has certainly had her ups and downs when it comes to cooking.

Presenter Cherry Healey knows a fair bit about food. Not only has she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, but she’s also helmed various foodie shows like Inside The Factory with Gregg Wallace.

But what is she like in the kitchen herself? We chatted to Healey about her food memories, covering the highs and the lows of her culinary career.

Cherry’s earliest memory of food…

“My mum is such a fab cook – I remember sitting on the stool in the kitchen and watching her cook. Now it’s really fun to be doing that with my daughter, who will often sit on the bar stool around the kitchen island and chat with me and do her homework while I’m cooking away.

“Every so often it makes me feel a bit emotional because I’m doing what my mum did – I’m so cheesy like that. Our kitchen is very much the heart of our home.”

Her ultimate kitchen disaster…

“When I’d just done MasterChef and got to the semi-finals, I went away with five friends to the countryside. As a joke they tasked me with cooking the oven pizzas, and I burnt them all because I was chatting!

“I got so panicked when I realised I’d burned them that I dove into the oven and I’ve now got a massive T-shaped burn on my arm. That’s probably my best cooking disaster – all my friends thought it was absolutely hilarious.”

Her culinary high moment…

“I only got into cooking when I decided I was going to eat real food and ditch the diet fads. I was always hungry, but I was always eating – all that cottage cheese and cucumber rubbish.

“Now what I do is I try to get quite hungry and then I will have a ricotta and truffle ravioli with an interesting cheese and a glass of wine. I’ll look forward to it, and now I have learned to really love cooking and food.”

