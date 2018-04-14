Beach break on a budget? Bulgaria and Turkey are your best bets

A new Post Office Reports suggests the best prices lie outside the Eurozone.

If you haven’t already planned a beach break for this summer, it might be worth seeking a destination outside the Eurozone.

For the past few years, Spain has been a favourite choice for holidaymakers – to the extent hotels have been forced to drive up prices, and in some instances there just isn’t any availability at all.

Hot on the heels of its neighbour, Portugal has also seen a surge in popularity; once a more economical option, its prices are also beginning to rise.

So where should thrifty holidaymakers choose to lay down their beach towels in July and August?

According to the 12th annual Post Office Travel Money Holiday Costs Barometer, Turkey and Bulgaria are your best bets.

Get more for your money in Bulgaria

Claiming the ‘best price’ crown for the fifth year running, Sunny Beach in Bulgaria tops the list of 18 resorts evaluated by the Post Office. A basket of staples – lunch and evening meals, drinks, sun cream and insect repellent – comes in at £43. Two people can have an evening meal with wine for around £26 and lunch for less than £9.

Located along the Black Sea coast, the resort area features around 800 hotels along an 8km sandy stretch. The destination is also famous for it’s lively nightlife, attracting a young crowd – although there’s plenty of room for families to quietly relax.

Turkey offers great value

The plummeting Turkish lira – which has dropped 25% year-on-year against sterling – puts Marmaris in second place. There, a basket of staples costs just £57.

Set along the Turquoise Coast, the resort town is buzzing with activity; along with white sandy beaches, visitors can hike nearby mountains and explore ancient ruins.

