Take a look at the world's fastest zip line, which is now even faster

12th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

Velocity 2 has just opened in North Wales.

Quietly and without many of us realising it, there’s a constant battle amongst zip lines all over the world – to be the longest, the fastest and the best.

Zip World in North Wales already has the crowning achievement of being home to the world’s fastest zip line, but it is not sitting on its laurels.

Now, Zip World has built Velocity 2, which breaks the original record by being even faster. Riders can reach speeds of up to 125mph on the new zip line and go from 0 to 60mph in just 10 seconds.

It has achieved the record by making the wire a steeper decline of 20 degrees, meaning riders arrive up to 70% faster – but luckily, they’ll still have enough time to look at the Bethesda scenery along the way.

Prices start from £75 per person.

© Press Association 2018

