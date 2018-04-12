Night owls more likely to die earlier than early risers - 4 gadgets to help you fall sleep on time

We’ve all had nights where we’ve struggled to switch off Netflix and force ourselves to turn in for an early night, but if you’re regularly burning the midnight oil, it could be shaving years off your life expectancy.

The first study into how sleeping habits affect death rates has found that night owls who stay up late and struggle to get up in the morning, are more likely to die sooner than those that rise early.

Researchers from the University of Surrey and Northwestern University in the US found people who naturally stay up late were 10% more likely to die within the six and a half year study period, compared to those who preferred the morning.

It’s a familiar scenario: you brush your teeth, roll under the covers and end up staring at the ceiling, praying for sleep to come. So if you don’t naturally start yawning at 10pm, how can you break this frustrating cycle? Here are four gadgets that could help you to hit the hay earlier and get a full eight hours of rest…

1. Lumie Bodyclock Starter 30 Sunrise Lamp, £50, johnlewis.com

(Lumie/PA)

This helpful bedside lamp has a gradual sunset feature that helps put you to sleep naturally using a dimming light. It encourages your body to produce more melatonin – the hormone that makes you feel tired. When it’s time to wake up, it will gently rouse you with a gradually brightening sunrise light (mimicking what’s naturally happening outside your window), helping you to feel refreshed, alert and energised. A must-buy for anyone who spends their mornings in a groggy, zombie-like state.

2. V6 SleepPhones Wireless Headband Headphones, £67.99, sleepphones.co.uk

(Sleepphones/PA)

These smart headphones are disguised in a comfy headband made out of lightweight, stretchy material that won’t make sleep uncomfortable. There’s no wires to get tangled up in, meaning you can blissfully pass out to the sounds of birdsong without disturbance. Perfect if you have a snoring partner.

3. Under Armour Athlete Recovery Ultra Comfort Sleepwear Henley, £60, underarmour.co.uk

(Under Armour/PA)

These pyjamas aren’t just super cosy to snuggle up in, they’ll also help your body recover during the night – they’re are made from a special infrared print that absorbs the body’s natural heat and reflects the energy back into the skin, helping your body to rebuild after exercise and promoting better, deeper sleep.

4. Jawbone Up 3, £22.99, zavvi.com

This discreet wearable band will give you data on your sleep habits, helping you to make healthy changes for a better night’s rest. With an REM sleep tracker, heart rate sensor and skin and ambient temperature sensors, you can track the quality of your night’s kip all through your mobile phone (it’s pretty addictive stuff). It can be used as an alarm too – set the time you want to get up by on you phone and it will vibrate until you wake up.

© Press Association 2018