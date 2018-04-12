Beach, mountains and even the sea - where can you find the world's top 10 most scenic airports?

12th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

A new poll lists the best.

When do holidays really begin? Is it the moment you lie back on a sun lounger, the point at which you take a dip in the sea, or that first G&T order from the bar?

For some people, it’s the minute the wheels go down and they land on the runway – an event that’s been filmed, photographed and Instagrammed millions of times.

So, it’s no surprise to discover there’s competition for the best looking runway; what seems like a dull, industrial site actually has great appeal.

OK, so airports aren’t the sexiest locations, but some do look better than others, and frequent flyers have nominated their favourites in a recent poll.

Conducted by PrivateFly, a global booking platform for private jet charter, the survey reveals Ireland’s Donegal Airport takes the number one spot.

“You fly in low… and sweep out over an emerald sea with the perma-white froth of the Wild Atlantic Way, lashing the many tiny rocky islands in a turquoise sea,” commented one voter.

Who’d have thought a descent could be so magical?

Take a look at the Top 10 and judge for yourself.

1. Donegal, Ireland

Donegal Airport
(Owen Clarke/PA)

2. Barra, Scotland

Bara landing strip
(PrivateFly/PA)

3. Nice, France

Nice airport
(PrivateFly/PA)

4. Queenstown, New Zealand

Landing at Queenstown
(PrivateFly/PA)

5. Saba, Caribbean

Landing in Saba by plane
(Cess Timmers/PA)

6. Orlando Melbourne, USA

Orlando Melbourne airport
(PrivateFly/PA)

7. Toronto Billy Bishop, Canada

Billy Bishop airport
(PrivateFly/PA)

8. London City, UK

London City Airport
(PrivateFly/PA)

9. St Maarten, Caribbean

Landing at St Maarten
(PrivateFly/PA)

10. Miami, USA

Landing at Miami airport
(PrivateFly/PA)

