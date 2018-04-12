7 things that impress us on MasterChef, but we'd never make at home

It's finals week, but these dishes wouldn't be winners in our own kitchens.

At the end of this week, one amateur chef will be crowned MasterChef champion 2018 by John Torode and Gregg Wallace. The finalists have suffered numerous rounds of invention tests, terrifying stints in professional kitchens, and have fed critics as well as past winners, and now it’s coming to an end.

If you’re a fan of the BBC show, you’ll likely sit at home either shouting at the TV because yet another contestant has messed up their timings, or saying, in all seriousness, “I could have made that”.

However, there are some dishes and techniques no MasterChef contender should attempt, let alone your average home cook. Here’s some fare you certainly won’t find on the menu if you came round to ours for dinner…

1. Chocolate fondant

The downfall of so many MasterChef contestants, chocolate fondants are absolutely delicious, but just too easy to underbake (leaving you with a raw, liquid chocolate centre), or overbake (no ooze in sight). A firm outside and a molten middle seems entirely unattainable – and a lot of faff.

2. Tuiles

Delicate baked wafers, that have bend as well as snap, tuile biscuits are lovely, but in essence are works of culinary architecture, and are not for whipping up after a long day at work.

3. Ravioli – from scratch

Ravioli just look so light and fresh and wholesome, how could they possibly go wrong? Well, between shredding your lovingly handmade dough in the pasta machine, to forgetting to season your filling, then stuffing to much, or too little, in your parcels, and waterlogging the whole lot because you didn’t seal your parcels properly before boiling, it can be a minefield.

4. Gnocchi

Sure, they’re just plump little dumplings of semolina, flour, potato or ricotta (if you’re feeling fancy), but the opportunity for disaster is immense. They could end up hard and dry, claggy and shapeless, or sticky and utterly flavourless. And how are you meant to get those lovely ridges on them? Best leave it to the experts (your local Italian restaurant).

5. Foams

In ordinary life, no one needs their roast chicken to be doused in a celeriac foam. Save it for the world of fine dining.

6. Rack of lamb

It’s the stuff of last night on earth dream-foods, but unless you’ve got hours to spare, patience galore, and an inbuilt sense of just ‘knowing’ when the flesh inside is perfectly pink (and not still bleating), roasting a rack of lamb at home can easily end in strife (and soggy fat). Just do lamb shanks instead – cook ’em low and slow and you can’t mess up.

7. Cooking anything sous-vide

Apparently you can substitute a professional water bath with a humble kettle, but we’d rather not. Just put your salmon in a pan with loads of butter. Job done.

