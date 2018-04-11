People are taking to Twitter to describe the realities of social anxiety

People are taking to Twitter to describe the realities of social anxiety11th Apr 18 | Lifestyle
It's so much more than being a bit shy.
Sometimes you hear people describe themselves as having OCD when they’re really just tidy, and the term “social anxiety” has been similarly appropriated in day-to-day life.
YouTuber Jessie Paege is sick of people constantly misunderstanding social anxiety. She describes on Twitter how the condition isn’t just wanting to stay in a lot – the reality is so much deeper.
And she’s right – the NHS describes social anxiety (also known as social phobia) as a “long-lasting and overwhelming fear of social situations,” and it shouldn’t be reduced to just shyness.
Instead, it’s “an intense fear that doesn’t go away and affects everyday activities, self-confidence, relationships and work or school life.”
It can make people dread situations like meeting strangers, engaging in group conversations or eating with other people. Many find they worry about doing something they perceive as embarrassing, like blushing or appearing incompetent, or feel like they’re constantly being watched or judged. It can result in panic attacks, feeling sick or having heart palpitations.
Paege’s tweet has resonated with many people who suffer from the same thing and they have responded with what the reality of social anxiety looks like for them.
For some, it’s obsessing over the minutiae details of social interactions.
It’s also something that is nearly impossible to escape.
Someone with social anxiety isn’t always the quietest person in the room.
It can have a huge impact on your personal relationships.
As well as your own self-esteem.
If you have social anxiety to the extent that it’s getting in the way of your day-to-day life, you should speak to your GP. Asking for help can be a difficult thing to do but in the long-run it will be beneficial. In some cases cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) will be offered.
While the NHS say that self-help won’t cure social anxiety, there are some things you can do to try and reduce it.
This includes trying to understand the root causes of your anxiety, attempting to replace your unrealistic beliefs with rational ones, thinking less about how others see you, and forcing yourself to do things that your phobia would normally mean you miss out on.
© Press Association 2018