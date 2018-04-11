The best cycling gear and gadgets for spring and summer

Gearing up for some warm-weather bike jaunts? Abi Jackson spins through 10 of the best buys being 'pedalled' this season.

Whether you’re a keen road biker, love the idea of a biking weekender or simply enjoy cruising along canal paths in search of a perfect picnic spot – spring and summer are made for cycling. And if you’re planning on treating yourself to some new kit, this year’s new-season ranges are packed with super-stylish gems – including lots of Lycra that actually looks good (no, really!).

We won’t ‘tyre’ you with any more talk though. Check them out for yourself: Here are our 10 top new-season picks for cyclists…

1. Liv Zorya Wind Jacket, currently reduced to £79.99 from £99.99, liv-cycling.com

(Liv/PA)

Training for any sportives this spring or summer, or just like to look the part on that shiny road bike? We absolutely love the new-season ranges at Liv – the first ever cycling brand completely dedicated to women. The Zorya range is particularly gorgeous; this race-fit jacket (that means tight) comes with all the hi-tech fabric specs you’d wish for, and two zip pockets at the front.



2. Kalf Flux Print Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey, £70, EvansCycles.com



(Evans Cycles/PA)

Men’s road cycling clothing can often look a little garish, or just plain uninspired. If you’re going to wear Lycra, get some colours and designs that actually look good! We love the stylish ombre effect of this Kalf Flux jersey, new for 2018. It’s super soft too, with suitably-placed ventilation panels, three back pockets and a zip pocket for valuables. It’s a race-fit, so size up if you don’t want it too snug.

3. Ridge Women’s Active Wear Reflective Jacket, £30, Halfords

(Halfords/PA)

A lightweight jacket’s essential for when the breeze picks up, and on cooler days. A mesh lining and vented back panel mean you’ll keep nicely ventilated in this one, which also has a reflective strip to boost visibility if you’re still out after dusk. Plus, it’s a gorgeous colour for spring.

4. Muddyfox Pure Cycling Shorts, Men’s, £19.99, Sports Direct

(SportsDirect/PA)



Don’t want to spend a fortune? And not really a ‘tight shorts’ kind of guy? Sports Direct can tick both those boxes; you can find quite a lot of bargain-priced kit in discounted sportswear stores, which is certainly decent enough for leisurely and fun rides – although they probably won’t technically be new-season. These Muddyfox shorts come with close-fitting inner shorts (with silicone grippers for comfort, and to keep the seams in place) and four pockets.

5. Kalf Club Women’s 3/4 Waist Shorts, £54.99, evanscycles.com

(Evans Cycles/PA)

Want something in between full tights and shorts? These new three-quarter lengths are made with four-way stretch warp knit fabric, with articulated knee panels, a broad elasticated waistband and high-rise back. The result is a super stretch, enhanced comfort, and a good-looking pant that should maintain its quality feel and shape after countless wears and washes.

6. GoXtreme Pioneer 1080P Action Cam, £49.99, Argos

(Argos/PA)

Really want a little camcorder (does anyone still call them that?) to capture all the action, but can’t really justify forking out on those high-end brands? For less than 50 quid (just), this one will do the job nicely – it takes stills and video, has waterproof casing, a versatile bike mount and inbuilt wifi, so you can play around with the settings and transfer files quickly and easily via the accompanying free smartphone app.

7. OS Velo GPS, £369.99, ordnancesurvey.co.uk

(OS/PA)

If you’re planning on going on some adventures, then a decent GPS bike computer is an investment worth making. Ordnance Survey (OS) recently launched four new off-road OS GPS navigation devices, including this Velo model, especially aimed at off-road cyclists. As well as all the performance-tracking features and data storage you’d expect, you’ll benefit from OS’s world-famous leisure mapping, with access to up to 8,000km2 of continually updated maps. Weather-proof and durable, it’s easy to mount and promises up to 24 hours’ battery life.

8. Pendleton Messenger Bag, £30, Halfords (available late April)

(Halfords/PA)

Victoria Pendleton’s new spring/summer range for Halfords has some great pieces, if you prefer your biking accessories to look less ‘sporty’. We love this navy dotty messenger-style bag. Roomy, robust and stylish, it’ll look great on a vintage bike, so you can cart your picnic with ease.

9. OverBoard Classic Waterproof Bike Pannier, £39.99, over-board.co.uk

(OverBoard/PA)

It’s the UK – there will be showers. You won’t need to worry about rain with this fully waterproof bike bag from OverBoard though (as the name suggests, they make casings designed to be 100% waterproof, even if your bag was to, say, fall overboard on a boat). With 17L of space, a handy weather-poof zip pocket for speedy access to small essentials, reflective strips and universal rack fixings, you’ll get tons of mileage from this.

10. Veloforte Bars, £6.99 for a mixed pack of three bars, veloforte.cc

(Veloforte/PA)

We’re all about cake and coffee pit-stops, but those weird sugar and e-number-loaded energy gels and concoctions surely aren’t the best way to keep fuelled. Want something a little more enjoyable and proper? Veloforte’s award-winning range of bars are 100% natural, crammed with healthy fruit, nuts and spices, for a dense and satisfying energy hit that’ll keep your gut and taste buds happy. They’re naturally gluten, dairy and egg-free too, and contain no additives and preservatives.

