As Tracey Emin unveils new work in London: 8 other places around the world you can see her art

The new piece is another variation of her iconic work in neon art.

Acclaimed artist Tracey Emin has just unveiled her largest text-based work to date – a neon sign in London’s St Pancras International saying ‘I want my time with you’.

A member of the Young British Artists in the Eighties alongside the likes of Damian Hirst, she’s one of the UK’s most famous living artists.

Emin is best known for her 1999 work My Bed – an installation of her own dirty bed, complete with empty alcohol bottles and used condoms. Unfortunately, this controversial piece is not currently on show anywhere, but luckily Emin is there are plenty of other places to catch a glimpse of her work.

1. London

St Pancras isn’t the only place you can see a bit of Emin. In fact, many of her iconic neon signs are dotted around the capital in unexpected places – like the restaurants 34 Mayfair and HIX.

2. Birmingham

The Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery is currently showing an exhibition called Coming Out: Sexuality, Gender and Identity. It features one of Emin’s neon works that reads: ‘When I Think about Sex I Think about Men – Women Dogs, Lions, Group Sex (And I Love you All)’.

3. Yorkshire

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park recently opened an exhibition called In My Shoes, showing self-portraiture from UK artists from the Nineties.

Emin’s work is a blanket with the words ‘Tracey Emin Here To Stay’ stitched on.

4. Liverpool

One of Emin’s instantly recognisable neons is in a pretty prestigious location – Liverpool Cathedral. It says ‘I Felt You And I Knew You Loved me’.

5. Dublin

In Dublin you can see her neon ‘I Fell in Love here’ over the reception desk at hotel The Dean.

6. Sydney

Across a few streets in Sydney you can see delicate bronze birds perched all around. This is part of the installation The Distance Of Your Heart, which Emin made specifically for the city.

7. Hong Kong

Earlier this year, an international sculpture park was set up next to Hong Kong’s harbour. Emin’s work A Moment Without You – bronze birds placed on top of long poles – sits alongside work from the likes of Yayoi Kusama and Antony Gormley.

The temporary exhibition is due to close on April 11 – you’ll either have to get there very quick, or just enjoy the pictures from its run.

8. Buffalo

Emin’s neons can be found in galleries all across the US. We particularly like this one in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York, which says: ‘Only God knows I’m Good’.

