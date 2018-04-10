5 things modern, minimalist hotels are missing that we wish they'd bring back

Let's not be too practical about the whole space-saving issue, says Sarah Marshall.

Once lavish boltholes filled with superfluous fittings, city hotels are becoming increasingly pragmatic when it comes to space.

By getting rid of unnecessary extras, they’ve managed to slash prices without compromising too much on comfort. Hurrah.

But in some cases, we think they’ve perhaps gone a little too far; minimal can very easily become miserable. After all, there are some ‘excesses’ we’d rather not live without…

1. Drawers

“Millennials don’t use drawers,” I was once ruefully informed by the manager of a space-saving New York hotel. Well, where do they store knickers and stack jumpers then? Unpacking a suitcase is a big part of getting into the swing of your new (holiday) home. Rails are OK, but nothing beats rummaging around a sturdy wooden chest.

2. Clothes lines

Cherished by thrifty travellers worldwide, this useful innovation wasn’t supported by every hotel – especially those with a lucrative laundry service. But a few of the old school players still have ‘lines’ that can be pulled across the shower – ideal for drying all that hand washing. By the same token, can we have sink plugs back, too?

3. Light switches

Every hotel seems desperate to show off the latest techno wizardry, to the point even curtains can be drawn with a push of a button. But at what point does convenience tip into inconvenience? You’re lying in bed, you want to turn off the light but doing so requires punching some sort of Morse code into a remote – which you can’t find. Give us a switch in an obvious place. Please.

4. Bath tubs

There’s nothing more relaxing than luxuriating in soapy suds – something there’s rarely time to do at home. Yes, baths are an extravagance, but isn’t that what holidays are all about? If space is an issue, perhaps hoteliers could ditch desks instead. No-one sits in hotel rooms; it’s all about reclining.

5. Bathroom doors

No matter how well I know my other half, I don’t want to see (or hear) them on the toilet. Going doorless is not practical and it’s not sexy. And we want proper doors – no crouching silhouettes revealed through frosted glass!

