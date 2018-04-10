Tried and tested: Pulseball Vibrating Massage Ball

Is this post-workout muscle-relief gadget worth the buzz? Abi Jackson gives it a go.

Pulseroll have been making vibrating foam rollers a while now – basically upgraded versions of traditional foam rollers (those stiff, knobbly foam cylinders people use to deep-massage their own muscles, by ‘rolling’ over them, to relieve muscle knots and soreness, and aid recovery post-workout), with motors inside them to make them vibrate.

The vibrating motion, they say, means the foam roller works its magic more quickly, helping to improve circulation and flush away lactic acid – effectively meaning speedier recovery and less tenderness and tension after a gruelling training sesh – so you don’t have to spend so long on the job.

One of the latest additions to the line-up is the Pulseball Vibrating Massage Ball. We gave it a go…



WHAT IS IT?



It features the same vibrating technology as Pulseroll’s foam rollers, but this, as the name suggests, is more ball-shaped. Well actually, it’s more like two balls joined together, sort of like a little dumbbell. The idea is, you can use it on all those tighter nooks and crannies, such as around your neck and shoulders.

Designed to be portable and lightweight, it comes with a three-hour rechargeable battery and has four speed settings, depending how vigorous a vibration you want. Available in black, red, purple and limited-edition pink.

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO USE?

Pretty simple. Have a read of the guide instructions before you get going, but it’s all straightforward. The choice of speed settings is super-handy, as you can decide whether you want a more intense deep massage (good for stubborn knots/trigger points, and if your leg muscles are really tight after a long day on the bike or running, for instance) or something much lighter and soothing. Its small size and dumbbell-esque shape means it’s really easy to use yourself, and great for easing tension around the shoulders (which, let’s face it, most of us have a fair bit of, especially if you work at a desk, do a lot of carrying or are just a bit stressed!). In fact, I found it especially useful for this, while the higher settings worked wonders on the glutes and hamstrings.

VERDICT?

Compact, easy to use and versatile enough for a bit of DIY deep-tissue work, or a soothing massage. It’s a thumbs up from us.

Pulseball Vibrating Massage Ball, £89.99–£99.99, pulseroll.com

© Press Association 2018