This timelapse video shows what New York would look like without any light pollution

The amount of stars you can see is staggering.

As anyone who lives in a city knows all too well, seeing a star is a rarity.

Light pollution has clouded over much of our skies, making it almost impossible to look out into the galaxy from the streets below.

In honour of the International Dark-Sky Association’s Dark Sky Week starting on April 15, the Skyglow Project has imagined what New York City would look like without light pollution.

It may seem impossible but we CAN have well-lit cities & dark skies. New @SkyglowProject shows how one of the most recognizable skyline looks under a canopy of stars –a view gone unseen bc of artificial light. Key to achieving this is warm shielded lights https://t.co/YUi33XYUKe — IDA Dark-Sky (@IDADarkSky) April 5, 2018

The results are pretty stunning. Instead of just foggy blackness you can see thousands of stars and other wonders of the universe.

Light pollution is an increasing issue – the IDA estimates that 30% of light generated in the US is wasted due to poor design, releasing 21 million tonnes of CO2 into the air every year. Dark Sky Week encourages people to turn off lights and help reduce pollution, which has harmful effects on wildlife, the climate and human health.

In collaboration with the IDA, filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic set up the Skyglow Project. They’ve been photographing North America’s night skies and showing the threat that light pollution poses.

The good news is that light pollution is totally reversible, so skies like the one we see in the video could be possible one day. New York is known as the city that never sleeps -so just imagine if it was possible to be up all night in the Big Apple staring at the stars.

© Press Association 2018