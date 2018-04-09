Cookbook review: Christina Mouratoglou and Adrien Carré's MAZI

This recipe collection will certainly put you in a summery mood, says Ella Walker.

The book: MAZI: Modern Greek Food by Christina Mouratoglou and Adrien Carré

Who will love it? Summer holiday junkies, who don’t get enough of a Greek food fix the rest of the year. You’ll particularly enjoy it if you’re bewitched by seafood (calamari is fully celebrated), love a spread of dip-in snacks, and enjoy ice cream (the Greek coffee one sounds particularly good).

What is it trying to get us cooking? Greek food, but with a modern twist. Mouratoglou and Carré, who run the restaurant MAZI in London’s swanky Notting Hill, offer far more than your standard feta and olive Greek salad, that’s for sure.

How easy is it to use? Recipe difficulty varies. At one end of the spectrum, you have simple (but effective) stuff, like a cooling tzatziki dip, a fig salad that is more assembly than cooking, and lamb fricassee, which involves chucking everything in a single pan. At the other end, the likes of galaktoboureko (a syrup drenched filo pastry dessert), metsovone bites with tomato jam (like mini croquette) and gemista (stuffed, baked veggies) are likely to require more effort, time and ingredients, although arguably not more skill.

The best recipe is… The shitake mushroom and potato dauphinoise moussaka. Layers of meaty mushroom and soft aubergine in a tomato sauce, topped with the king of all potato dishes. Decadent, delicious, but also pretty straightforward (and veggie to boot).

The recipe we’re most likely to post pictures of on Instagram is… The braised octopus with zesty potato salad – if we can get our hands on some plump tentacles. The roasted suckers look incredible.

The recipe we’re least likely to try is… The lightly battered rock oysters. To be fair, we’re desperate to try them, but deep-frying your own oysters sounds like fiddly work, especially when you could just reach for the lemon and Tabasco sauce and still have a lovely time.

Overall rating: 7/10

The wonderful debut cookbook from @MaziNottingHill is out today! Happy Publication Day! 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/qXXXKctCCS pic.twitter.com/GXYE7GHMkE — Caroline Brown (@CarolineBrown1) March 8, 2018

MAZI: Modern Greek Food by Christina Mouratoglou and Adrien Carré, photography by Nicolas Buisson, is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £25. Available now.

© Press Association 2018