What you should eat in Venice, when - according to Russell Norman

Self-taught chef and restaurateur, Russell Norman, is a Venetian aficionado. The Polpo owner’s latest cookbook, Venice: Four Seasons Of Home Cooking saw the 51-year-old move to the Italian city to live, cook and eat in real-time with the locals.

Here is his advice on his favourite things to eat in Venice, and when, from spring onwards.

In spring, eat peas

“I love peas, they’re one of my favourite ingredients, but for Venice, they’re a very important ingredient. The patron saint of the city is St Mark, whose feast day is April 25. For us, peas aren’t really harvested until summer, but peas in Italy are first harvested in spring and celebrated with risi e bisi (rice and peas) a soupy risotto made with the newest, youngest, tiniest spring peas straight out of the pod.

“I make fresh spaghetti with raw peas – there’s nothing better than raw peas. One of the dangers of podding your own is you normally only yield half what you’re supposed to, because it’s definitely one for me, one for the pot.”

In summer, eat mashed broad beans

“So often in home kitchens in Venice there are no cheffy flourishes, no overcomplicating things, the philosophy is: If the flavour is already there because an ingredient is excellent, you don’t do anything to it, you keep things as simple as you possibly can.

“So, if you start with excellent, plump, bright green, grassy, flavoursome broad beans, you don’t want to do too much to them. Just blanch them, pop them out of their white membranes, then mash with salt, olive oil and lemon juice. Use it like you would guacamole, or spread it on toasts rubbed with garlic and make broad bean bruschetta with sprigs of mint.”

In autumn, try celery salad

“I’m a big salad fan, I love warm salads in winter. We think of celery as a really boring supermarket ingredient that you buy when you have to make a sofrito, or crudité, and that’s about it really.

“Celery in Italy is a different kettle of fish altogether. We usually see it with all the leaves cut off – anaemic, decapitated vegetables in a plastic packet, and a bit sad – so imagine my delight when one morning I was at the greengrocers and he’d just got some wonderful celery from Sant’Erasmo that was, I’m not kidding, a metre and a half long. They had left all of the leaves on – they’re aniseedy, liquoricey, just wonderful. I just wanted to wash them and dress them.

“It’s important to use as much of every ingredient that you buy and can use. Celery makes a very tasty, crunchy salad with toasted walnuts and some sliced pear.”

❤️❤️❤️💜💜 A post shared by Russell Norman (@russell_norman) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:34am PST

In winter, it’s got to be risotto

“Preferably tardivo risotto with radicchio – it is beautiful, that amazing bitter quality that Italians revere so much. Campari is the liquid equivalent of radicchio, with the bitterness that tingles the tongue. And what I love about Northern Italy and Venice is the variety of radicchio – you get round ones, torpedo-shaped ones, puntarella – and the king of all radicchio is Treviso tardive (which means ‘late’). You only cut it after the first frost, you have to wait for it, and when it arrives, it’s absolutely wonderful.”

All recipes available in Venice: Four Seasons of Home Cooking by Russell Norman is published by Fig Tree, priced £26. Photography Jenny Zarins. Available now

© Press Association 2018