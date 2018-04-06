The 12 emotional stages disorganised people go through the day before a holiday

Everyone loves travelling - but why is the day before you leave always so stressful?

If you have a holiday booked soon you’ll no doubt be dreaming of lazy days, exploring a new place and getting a world away from the daily grind. What you’ve probably forgotten is that the day before a holiday is always, without fail, a nightmare. Unless of course you’re one of those super organised people that pack a week in advance (good for you).

Day before holiday = stress beyond compare — domino (@DominoMoore) July 30, 2014

Here are the things you can look forward to in the lead up to your travels.



1. Joy

It’s your last day of work, you start counting down the minutes, and you can practically feel the warm sun on your skin already (or the icy glare, or city lights, depending on the type of break that awaits you). Less than 24 hours lies between you and your sweet, sweet plane seat.

2. Reality hitting

You may only have eight hours at the office left but you have three days worth of work to do in that time, not to mention last-minute shopping, packing, tidying, tying up any life admin, checking in to your flight online, confirming the pick up the other side, finding all the documents that confirm everything is in fact booked… You have SO much to do, and this is going to be the stressful day of your life thus far.

3. Determination

You write a list (it’s scarily long), calculate the minutes of the day and decide you can fit everything in as long as you don’t stop to chat or eat. Just one day of mania and you’ll be carefree and calm on the plane this time tomorrow.

4. Working at ten times your normal pace

You complete every task with military efficiency and begin to realise how productive your life would be if every day was a pre-holiday day.

5. Nearly combusting when an unexpected task comes in

You’re almost on top of things when something happens that was NOT in your plan. You had not factored in half an hour to discuss a problem with your boss/colleague or reboot your computer. You do not have time for this.

6. Feeling like this would all be better if you had a drink

By late afternoon, coffee isn’t cutting it anymore – you need wine.

7. Finally finishing at work, two hours later than you’re supposed to

You have achieved more than you ever thought possible but finishing late has really dug into your last-minute panic shopping time. You absolutely need that new bikini from Topshop.

8. Rage at the general public moving slowly



After your day of caffeine-fuelled speed and efficiency, you can not deal with the slow pace of people at the shops. You have five things to find, try on and purchase, and plan to be in and out in less than half an hour. Of course it takes you three times that.

9. Terrible packing decisions

You’re beyond tired and just want to curl up on the sofa at home, but no, you left packing to the last minute, didn’t you? Why do you never learn? After the day you’ve had, you’re far too exhausted to make any sensible decisions about what to take and end up severely under or over packing. Then you realise the top you love that goes with everything is missing or at the bottom of your laundry basket. No, there is no time for laundry. And where did you put that adaptor again…?

10. The passport/travel document crisis

It’s late – way past the time you’d imagined yourself crawling into bed for eight hours of blissful sleep before your early flight. You probably forgot to check-in online and have at least one panicked moment when you don’t know where your passport is. You contemplate sorting it all out in the morning instead.

11. Sleep… where you wake up every hour to check the time

Paranoid that you’ll sleep in and miss your flight, you do that annoying thing of waking up every hour or so, interspersed with dreaming about rushing for/missing your flight.

12. Sleep-deprived joy

You may feel like a shell of your former self but you’re awake and you’re airport-bound. Your home may have been left in complete disarray and of course you’ve forgotten something but who cares now? Now all you have to do is call your bank to tell them you’re leaving the country and buy travel insurance…

