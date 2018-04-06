A look inside Boracay Island in the Philippines before it is closed off to tourists

It's being temporarily shut after severe environmental damage.

The latest place of astounding natural beauty to be closed down due to overcrowding and human development is Boracay Island in the Philippines.

It follows hot on the heels of Maya Bay, the iconic shoreline in Thailand where the film The Beach was shot. Thai officials announced last week that Maya Bay will close for four months a year, to give it some time to recover from the damage that thousands of tourists have wreaked.

Now Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the closure of Boracay for up to six months, after saying that the waters around it have become a “cesspool” with human waste.

The total shutdown of Boracay as a tourist destination, which will begin on 26 April, will come as a disappointment to many. Over 2 million tourists visited the hotspot last year.

There’s also going to be a significant loss in revenue – tourism generated around $1 billion in 2017. Emergency funds are being sent to help those who work in tourism and will be affected by the closure.

However, you can understand why the move is being made – Filipino officials said that the island can only sustain 30,000 people but teems with 70,000 at any time.

Officials also said hundreds of settlers had built homes but many of them are not connected to the island’s main sewerage treatment plant so some waste was possibly seeping into the sea.

As you unfortunately won’t be able to travel to Boracay Island for the next few months, here’s a look inside the tropical paradise.

#보라카이 #boracay A post shared by 윤종민 (@jm00) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

A post shared by Una Summer (@uuunanana) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:04am PDT

Good morning Boracay! 💕 A post shared by Alyannah Cantero 👑 (@alyannahcantero) on Apr 5, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

Despite the environmental damage, the island is still a place of phenomenal beauty with white beaches and crystal clear waters.

🌊🌊🌊 A post shared by 📷 (@ekalavoo) on Apr 5, 2018 at 11:04pm PDT

Still here 🌊 A post shared by SARA CRAMPTON (@harperandharley) on Apr 5, 2018 at 1:22am PDT

Nakapagbeach din ☀️⛱🏝 A post shared by France Picaña (@pariiis23) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

Part of the island could re-open earlier than the allotted six months if the sewage problems are sorted out.

