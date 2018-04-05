This ingenious chef's notebook is completely water-resistant and made of stone

This ingenious chef's notebook is completely water-resistant and made of stone5th Apr 18 | Lifestyle
Could anything be better suited to a messy kitchen?
Busy kitchens tend to be messy places. No matter how hard you try, the stirring, chopping, sautéing and the general process of cooking can send things flying.
For professional chefs, and budding home cooks, this is all part of the creative process, but it’s certainly is a pain when trying to write down new recipes. Anything jotted down can be lost under a blanket of sauce or spice.
That’s why food photographer and Bookblock co-founder Stefan Johnson created a new notebook, along with two other foodies, called Stone. No, this isn’t some kind of medieval stone tablet that chefs will have to carve their ideas into, but rather a notebook that is completely water and grease-resistant.
There’s definitely a market for it – who hasn’t felt the pain of spilling something all over your notebook?
Admittedly, the problem is much more irritating for any professional chef trying to write down ingredients and recipes in the kitchen.
Instead of using trees to make the pages, the Stone notebook uses offcuts from limestone quarries which are ground to a powder and turned into paper – hence the name.
This means that it’s purpose-built to survive the trials and tribulations of the kitchen, and things like butter, wine and oil can be wiped off with no problem.
The book also has magnets on the back, so it can grip stainless steel surfaces – perfect for a working kitchen.
A long list of chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing use the notebook, and now it’s raising money on Kickstarter to bring it to the masses. One notebook costs £17.
