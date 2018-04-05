Yoga speed dating is a thing and it looks like a pretty intense first date

As long as you don't mind getting up close and personal with strangers.

Yoga may be an ancient practice that revolves around linking the mind and body and spending time connecting with yourself – but one yoga teacher has designed a class that’s all about connecting with someone else instead.

It’s already swept the US and, later this month, the UK will see the launch of yoga speed dating where strangers get “hot, sweaty and intimate”.

Well, that’ll certainly break the ice.

The classes promise a fun environment and fewer awkward silences than a dinner date. They consist of a range of “fun and flirty” movements and poses that are designed to be done as a couple, under the guidance of an instructor who’ll help you get quickly acquainted.

Just like traditional speed dating, you’ll switch partners throughout the class so you get to meet lots of different people.

It’s the brainchild of yoga teacher Cassie Aurora who says: “I can’t help but feel the dating game has become somewhat stale and horribly clinical. But a few minutes on your mat with a total stranger will tell you if there’s an instant connection.”

Not only could you meet the man or woman of your dreams while doing the downward dog, but yoga of course offers a range of health benefits – from increased strength and flexibility to general wellbeing and mindfulness.

The first class will be held in Birmingham on 30 April but they’ll be rolled out across the UK soon. They can be booked through GoSweat, an online marketplace where you can book local sports and fitness events, by searching for ‘yoga speed dating’.

