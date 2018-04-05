As England and Scotland win Commonwealth Games medals in triathlon: Here's why it's the best workout

It turns out swimming, cycling and running really is an ideal exercise combination.

On the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Team England and Team Scotland claimed their first medals.

Jessica Learmonth, 29, nabbed a silver medal in the triathlon, with an impressive time of 57 minutes and 38 seconds – finishing just 43 seconds behind Flora Duffy from Bermuda. While Scot Marc Austin won an unexpected bronze medal, ahead of the Brownlee brothers.

Three pretty simple exercises make up the traditional triathlon: Swimming, cycling and running. So what is it about this combination of workouts that is so magical?

We’re not saying that you need to complete the full event; for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games it’s a not insubstantial 1.5km swimming, 40km cycling and 10km running.

However, combining all three disciplines into your own fitness regime, in some way or another, will benefit lots of different parts of the body. Here’s why…

Swimming

As any long-distance runner will know, pounding the pavements can be brutal on your joints. That’s why swimming is a good remedy for this – it’s easier on your joints and provides a full-body workout.

It helps with your cardiovascular fitness, but doesn’t put too much strain on your heart (in comparison to other aerobic activities). Whilst running and cycling focus on the lower body, swimming engages and works the back and arm muscles, in a way that doesn’t happen if you only do the other exercises.

Swimming regularly helps build lean muscle across your entire body, improves flexibility and is said to lower your blood pressure.

Cycling

Cycling generally raises your heart rate more than swimming, for a workout of the same intensity and time. This means it strengthens your heart and lungs, reducing the chance of diseases in these areas in the long time.

Cycling primarily works the lower body, especially the quadriceps. You’ll also see a shorter-term improvement in your lung capacity – making it easier for you to breathe.

Riding a bike is also low impact, which again will ease the pressure on your joints.

Running

As anyone who’s run before, the “runner’s high” really does exist, and is actually backed up by science.

Like with the intense aerobic exercise of cycling, running can do wonders for your heart and lung health, as well as lower your blood pressure.

Unlike the other two exercises, running is high impact. Whilst this can put pressure on your joints, because it’s a weight-bearing exercise the stress will improve your bone density. This strengthening of your bones can help prevent diseases like osteoporosis.

Any kind of exercise has a whole host of amazing benefits, from improving your fitness and mental state to helping you sleep and reducing the risk of various diseases. But if you do these three in combination, it really is a killer workout for your whole body.

The best thing is that these are all very accessible exercises. For swimming you just need to head to your local pool, for cycling you can get on your bike outdoors or hop on a static bike in a gym, and for running all you need is a pair of trainers and some good music to listen to.

