How to make Diana Henry's crab, tomato and saffron tart

“This is one of my best dishes and I’ve been turning it out every summer for years,” says food writer Diana Henry. “It’s rich, but the custard is delicate. Prepare the components the day before, then you just have to fill the tart case and bake it.”

Here’s how…

Ingredients:

(Serves 6–8)

For the pastry:

250g plain flour, plus more to dust

150g chilled unsalted butter, chopped

Good pinch of sea salt flakes

1 egg yolk

Diana Henry (Chris Terry/PA)

For the filling:

4 plum tomatoes

15g unsalted butter

1/2tbsp regular olive oil

1 small onion, very finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of caster sugar (optional)

Squeeze of lemon juice (optional)

200ml double cream

Generous pinch of saffron threads

100ml crème fraîche

1 large egg, plus 3 egg yolks

200g white crab meat

50g brown crab meat

To serve:

Whatever you fancy – but Henry recommends a green salad, or green beans with toasted almonds, and potatoes if you like.

(Laura Edwards/PA)



Method:

1. To make the pastry, put the flour, butter and salt into a food processor and whizz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Mix the yolk with half a tablespoon of very cold water, add it and whizz again. The pastry should come together into a ball. Wrap it in cling film and allow to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes or so, then roll out on a lightly floured surface and use to line a 23cm loose-bottomed tart tin. Prick the bottom with a fork, then chill in the fridge or freezer until cold and firm.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 and put in a metal baking sheet to heat up. Line the pastry with greaseproof paper and fill with baking beans. Bake the pastry case, on the hot baking sheet, for 14 minutes, removing the paper and beans after seven. Leave to cool.

3. Plunge the tomatoes into boiling water and leave for 20 seconds, then remove. Skin, halve, deseed and cut the flesh into slivers. Heat the butter and regular olive oil in a frying pan and cook the onion and tomatoes gently until soft but not coloured. Add the garlic, season and continue to cook until you have a thick purée. Taste. If the tomatoes didn’t have the best flavour to begin with, it will benefit from the tiniest bit of sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice. The purée should be dry, not at all wet. Spoon it into the pastry case.

4. Put about 50ml of the double cream in a saucepan and add the saffron threads. Heat until just under boiling, then stir until you can see the saffron colouring the cream. Leave to cool. Mix this with the rest of the double cream, the crème fraîche, egg and egg yolks. Season well and gently stir in all the crab. Slowly pour into the tart case.

5. Return the tart to the hot baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the filling just set in the middle (it should still have a little give, as it will continue to cook out of the oven).

6. Leave to cool for 15 minutes, then remove the tart tin and serve. I think this only needs a green salad, but green beans with toasted almonds are also good, and some people always want potatoes.

How To Eat A Peach by Diana Henry, photography by Laura Edwards, is published in hardback by Mitchell Beazley, priced £25 (octopusbooks.co.uk). Available April 5.

