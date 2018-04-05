Welcome to the UK's happiest hotels where staff enjoy themselves as much as guests

A new AA survey reveals holidays are better if hotel employees have good perks.

A holiday is always far more enjoyable if the people looking after you are having a good time too. The British public seem to agree. According to a survey of 20,000 AA members, 84% of hotel guests feel happier if they know staff are being well looked after.

Logically, then, a hotel with upbeat staff is a happier place all round.

Based on criteria such as training and learning resources available to staff, use of facilities, and free meals on duty, the AA has compiled a list of properties taking the best care of employees – aka the happiest hotels in the UK.

Here are three champions…

The Milestone Hotel, London



Lounge at The Milestone (Red Carnation/PA)

Staff at this Red Carnation Collection property in Kensington get free meals while on duty, two paid days off to volunteer for a charity of their choice, use of the spa and gym facilities, and opportunities to travel worldwide at heavily discounted rates. Happy days.

Deer Park Country Hotel, Devon



(Deer Park/PA)

The setting alone would put smiles on workers’ faces – set in 80 acres of gardens, this stately property even has several treehouses to explore. But the perks extend much further; staff regularly socialise together and management pays for activities and parties, including a four day trip to New York for team building. No wonder employees stay an average of six years.

Northcote Hotel, Blackburn



(The Northcote/PA)

Customer facing jobs can be stressful, making dedicated staff spaces a real boon for those on duty. Along with a relaxation room, employees at this Lancashire gourmet bolthole have their own canteen (with free meals) and a library stocked with books about food and wine.

Find a full list of AA accredited hotels here.

