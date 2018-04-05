Welcome to the UK's happiest hotels where staff enjoy themselves as much as guests

5th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

A new AA survey reveals holidays are better if hotel employees have good perks.

c5a2cd00-cb28-4206-8da8-9ab3963b3634

A holiday is always far more enjoyable if the people looking after you are having a good time too. The British public seem to agree. According to a survey of 20,000 AA members, 84% of hotel guests feel happier if they know staff are being well looked after.

Logically, then, a hotel with upbeat staff is a happier place all round.

Based on criteria such as training and learning resources available to staff, use of facilities, and free meals on duty, the AA has compiled a list of properties taking the best care of employees – aka the happiest hotels in the UK.

Here are three champions…

The Milestone Hotel, London

Lounge at The Milestone (Red Carnation/PA)
Lounge at The Milestone (Red Carnation/PA)

Staff at this Red Carnation Collection property in Kensington get free meals while on duty, two paid days off to volunteer for a charity of their choice, use of the spa and gym facilities, and opportunities to travel worldwide at heavily discounted rates. Happy days.

Deer Park Country Hotel, Devon

Deer Park hotel
(Deer Park/PA)

The setting alone would put smiles on workers’ faces – set in 80 acres of gardens, this stately property even has several treehouses to explore. But the perks extend much further; staff regularly socialise together and management pays for activities and parties, including a four day trip to New York for team building. No wonder employees stay an average of six years.

Northcote Hotel, Blackburn

The Northcote Hotel
(The Northcote/PA)

Customer facing jobs can be stressful, making dedicated staff spaces a real boon for those on duty. Along with a relaxation room, employees at this Lancashire gourmet bolthole have their own canteen (with free meals) and a library stocked with books about food and wine.

Find a full list of AA accredited hotels here.

© Press Association 2018

