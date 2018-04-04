The Eurostar service to Amsterdam is live: How to spend a day in the 'Dam

4th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

It's surprising how much you can do...

Groenburgwal in spring

As of today, only 3 hours and 41 minutes lie between London and Amsterdam, with the launch of the long awaited direct train from Eurostar. Single fares start from £35 and the journey emits 80% less carbon than an equivalent flight – making it both an economically and environmentally viable option for visiting the Dutch city.

For now, the return service is indirect – but it’s is still possible to get there and back in a day. Here’s how to spend a quick jaunt.

Not too early morning

08.31: Catch the Eurostar from London St Pancras and arrive in Amsterdam at 13.12 (local time).

Lunch

Classic Dutch design mingles with Alice in Wonderland imagination at one of Amsterdam’s most visually impressive hotels. You’re not staying the night, so pop into the Andaz for lunch; the hotel’s designer Marcel Wanders crafted the casual Bluespoon Restaurant with a similar whimsical touch (€24.50 for two courses and wine).

Early afternoon

Museum Square is an easy one-stop for a fix of Dutch culture. Dominating the space with its Gothic towers is the Rijksmuseum, where tickets cost €17.50.
Make a beeline for Rembrandt’s Golden Age classic The Night Watch, an epic wall-sized painting of the civic guard which even dictated the remodelling of the gallery where it’s hung. Along the corridor, you’ll also find some works by Vermeer.

Afterwards, nip into the Van Gogh Museum (€18), where famous works include Sunflowers – part of a still life series which set a world record in 1987 when a painting sold at auction for $39.9 million.

Both museums can be extremely busy, so book ahead online.

Early evening

Going home before nightfall doesn’t mean missing out on the ‘Dam’s legendary nightlife scene. Visit The House of Bols to learn the story of Genever, a classic Golden Age spirit which is still popular today. Finish the hour-long experience with a cocktail (included in the €16 ticket price) and stick around to sample a few more experimental concoctions.

17.17 Catch the train back to London. For now, it’s an indirect service so you’ll need to change at Brussels.

Dinner

Arrive back in London at 21.33 – just in time to grab more drinks and bar bites at George’s Bar at The Gilbert Scott, an Art Deco beauty housed within the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel right inside the station.

