Everything you need to know about Maya Angelou on what would have been her 90th birthday

Even if you aren’t entirely sure who Maya Angelou is, chances are you’ve seen her quoted a fair few times in inspirational Instagram posts.

While this might not have been what the civil rights activist and writer intended, it shows just how wide-reaching her impact has been.

I love Maya Angelou -who would be 90 today- for many things but one of the biggest reasons is her saying "Love liberates. It doesn’t just hold—that’s ego. Love liberates. It doesn’t bind. Love says, ‘I love you. I love you if you’re in China. I love you if you’re across town…" — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) April 4, 2018

Angelou passed away in 2014, but today would have been her 90th birthday. Google has celebrated the day with a Doodle, enlisting the help of celebrities like Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey and Laverne Cox to read out one of her most famous poems, Still I Rise.

Here’s everything you need to know about Angelou and her poetry.

What was her background?

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Dr. Maya Angelou's 90th birthday! Set to her poem #StillIRise, the video Doodle includes her own voice along with the voices of other individuals whose lives she has inspired. View the full experience here: https://t.co/5yNw2jNomx pic.twitter.com/5BYItwm4xl — Maya Angelou (@DrMayaAngelou) April 4, 2018

Angelou’s birth name was Marguerite Johnson. She was born in St Louis, Missouri, in 1928.

Her parents separated when she was young, and when she was seven years old she was raped by her mother’s boyfriend. He was found guilty at trial but escaped a lengthy sentence and was killed afterwards. As a result Angelou didn’t speak for almost five years.

She became the first black female streetcar conductor in San Francisco before graduating from school. She gave birth to her son Clyde at age 17 (who later changed his name to Guy Johnson).

What about her career?

Angelou’s career was eclectic to say the least. Before pursuing a career as a writer, she was a professional dancer.

In the late 1950s she went to New York to be a writer, and met many important figures – members of the Harlem Writers Guild like James Baldwin, as well as civil rights activists like Dr Martin Luther King.

After meeting King, she joined the civil rights movement and worked in places like Cairo and Ghana. On returning to the US in the mid-1960s she wrote her first autobiography, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, which explored her early years – including the rape and her subsequent silence.

"I did get knocked down flat in front of the whole world, and I rose. I didn’t run away – I rose right where I’d been… Posted by Maya Angelou on Sunday, October 29, 2017

This became the first of seven autobiographies that Angelou ended up writing. She was a prolific poet too – writing and reading read Bill Clinton’s inaugural poem in 1993, called On The Pulse Of Morning.

Her wide-ranging career also included writing children’s books, directing a movie and doing some acting.

What awards did she win?

Angelou became known as ‘the black woman’s poet laureate’ over her career. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Clinton in 2000, and in 2010 Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Angelou was a vocal democrat and threw her support behind Obama when he was campaigning for the presidency.

As well as being nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, Angelou was also awarded over 50 honorary degrees over her life.

In 2013 she was Awarded the Literarian Award for contributions to the literary community. She died the following year aged 86.

Where should you start?

If you want to get to know Angelou and her work a bit better, you could do worse than to start with her first autobiography, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings. In terms of poetry, the volume Just Give Me A Cool Drink Of Water ‘fore I Diiie was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 1971.

It’s also worth watching Angelou perform her poem On The Pulse Of Morning, which won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word. It very much follows African-American oral traditions.

Just like moons and like suns,With the certainty of tides,Just like hopes springing high,Still I’ll rise.#StillIRise is one of my favourite poems ever. Happy 90th birthday, Maya Angelou. you are forever an inspiration. — gen dietzel (@gendietzel) April 4, 2018

© Press Association 2018