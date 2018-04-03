How should a chicken rendang be cooked? A Malaysian chef weighs in on the MasterChef controversy

The latest controversy to hit the world of food involves chicken rendang – a Malaysian-Indonesian stew that includes meat, spices and coconut milk.

Malaysian-born Zaleha Kadir Olpin made it to the knockout rounds of MasterChef, and she was tasked with cooking a dish that was important to her.

Olpin, who lives in Bristol, made the traditional Malaysian dish nasi lemak, and included chicken rendang on the plate. However, the judges weren’t fans of that particular part of the dish.

Judge Gregg Wallace said: “The chicken skin isn’t crispy, it can’t be eaten, but all the sauce is on the skin I can’t eat.” While John Torode called it a “mistake”. Olpin was then eliminated from the show.

It is important to note that Wallace was referring to Olpin’s dish in particular, and didn’t say that the traditional chicken rendang should have crispy skin.

A MasterChef spokesperson has said: “MasterChef has always celebrated international cuisine and on this occasion our judges’ comments were relevant to the dish that had been cooked on the show. Gregg wasn’t suggesting that the dish should traditionally have crispy skin – he was saying that he couldn’t experience the flavours of the dish as it was presented.”

However, Malaysians have taken Wallace’s words to mean that he thinks chicken rendang should have a crispy skin – which is not what tradition dictates.

Chicken Rendang is a classic Malaysian dish, it’s very special. How could u asked someone to prepare it differnetly jz cuz u like a crispy chicken & sauce placed seperately? Respect the dish! It’s culture @JohnTorode1 @GreggAWallace @MasterChefUK — Shannon Chow ❄️ (@ShannonChowz) April 2, 2018

As a Malaysian for the pass 22 years, for the first time i heard chicken rendang's chicken must have a crispy skin. Who the f in the world eat their rendang with crispy skin. @GreggAWallace @JohnTorode1 — Wayne Lee (@WayneLee92963) April 2, 2018

Malaysian contestant got eliminated at Masterchef UK because Rendang wasn't crispy. Oh dear even Malaysian KFC wouldn't dare to do this. — MALicious (@Blackpotter96) April 3, 2018

I have never in my life eaten a chicken rendang which is crispy and sauce not stuck to the skin. Either judges at masterchef UK had wrong rendang in UK or theybare just plain ignorant on how to cook certain dishes. Have they mistaken rendang with KFC dipped in chilli sauce? — funnlim (@funnlim) April 3, 2018

Torode doesn’t seem that fussed by the furore and instead started questioning which country rendang actually comes from.

Thank you so much for your input .. we could of course argue as to it’s origin and wether chicken is classic or an adaptation . https://t.co/o36zIX69p9 — John Torode (@JohnTorode1) April 2, 2018

Maybe Rendang is Indonesian !! Love this !! Brilliant how excited you are all getting .. Namaste 🙏🏻 https://t.co/CThRmhaEAc — John Torode (@JohnTorode1) April 2, 2018

This didn’t go down particularly well, and many people weren’t thrilled at Torode’s use of “namaste” – an Indian greeting.

Come on John, you can do better! 😃 Namaste is an Indian greeting. Indonesia and India are two completely different countries. And bonjour to you! 👋🏼 — Sarah (@sarahcooks) April 2, 2018

Even the British High Commissioner to Malaysia got involved on Twitter.

So what should a traditional chicken rendang actually be like? We spoke to Ellen Chew, owner of Malaysian restaurant Rasa Sayang, in London’s Chinatown, located on Macclesfield Street.

“Chicken rendang is a special dish to us because of the time and effort it takes to prepare and is known throughout Southeast Asia as a dish that represents true labour of love,” Chew explains.

“The preparation of this dish requires chopping, grinding, toasting, frying and constant attention at the stove. Because the ingredients and spice paste are extremely susceptible to burning, the chef must always be stirring, often for an hour or more, until the meat is fork tender.”

Whilst Chew says that the dish can be adapted depending on family recipes and traditions and can use different meats, one thing remains constant with the chicken rendang.

She says: “The skin of the chicken always remains. It’s our personal opinion that chicken cooked with the skin on provides a fuller flavour, even if you remove the skin after cooking.

“The skin of the chicken should be soft and tender. At no point in time do we deep fry or grill so crispy skin on the chicken is impossible to achieve nor is it desirable for a chicken rendang dish.”

If you’re interested in making your own chicken rendang dish, here’s Chew’s recipe…

Ingredients:

1kg chicken meat

1 tablespoon of oil

3 tsp of brown sugar

4 stalks of lemongrass (white part only, and bashed)

5 kaffir lime leaves

200ml coconut milk

100g of grated coconut

Water (to be added when needed)

For the paste:

12 cloves of garlic

9 shallots (or 260g)

6 red chilli

50g of Galangal (Blue Ginger)

50g of turmeric

1 tbsp of salt

1 tsp of sugar

10 cloves

4 candlenuts

Method:

1. Blend all of the paste ingredients in a food processor.

2. Heat oil in a saucepan or wok and fry the paste over medium heat until fragrant (approximately 5 – 6 minutes), then add brown sugar and stir until it melts.

3. Add chicken, kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass and cook for about 20 minutes. Continue to stir and flip the chicken to ensure they cook evenly.

4. Add the coconut milk and lemongrass into the wok and continue stirring.

5. In a separate pan, dry-fry the 100g of grated coconut until golden brown and grind in a mortar to a paste.

6. Add the coconut paste and cook until the chicken is cooked and when the meat has absorbed all the spices and flavours. The process from this point should take about an hour. The trick is to continue stirring and flipping the chicken from time to time to prevent the sauce and chicken from burning. The end result is chicken smothered in thick and rich rendang paste. If, at any point, you feel like it’s drying out too quickly, lower your fire and add some water.

7. Serve with jasmine rice or bread.

