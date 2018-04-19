Blueberries are native to North America and are well known for being rich in proanthocyanin, a natural antioxidant which has been proven to fight cancer, aid weight loss and give you glowing skin. Blueberries are one of the most nutrient dense foods in the world. Like Goji berries, blueberries score incredibly high on the ORAC. Below are five health benefits of blueberries

Top 5 Health Benefits of Blueberries

Anti-aging

Like other berries, blueberries are packed full with antioxidants. Blueberries are an excellent source of antioxidants due to their oxygen radical absorbance capacity (ORAC) value. An ORAC value indicates a food's antioxidant power on a relative scale. The berries also contain proanthocyanidins, which has been observed to reverse inflammation in the skin.

Shield your Brain

Blueberries contain a high amount of phenol, because of this blueberries are known as “neuro-protective agents.” According to researchers this means they can shelter our brains from degeneration, neurotoxicity and oxidative stress. Some other organic foods that contain phenol are Goji berries and Green Tea.



Cancer

The berries also contain Pterostilbene and Ellagic acid, both have shown to be an excellent remedy for colon and liver cancer. Along with this, blueberries are also full of other antioxidants such as vitamin C, copper and several other minerals that help prevent cancer.

Skin

There has been a noticeable increase in blueberry extracts being used in skin care products and in the beauty market. This is because blueberries contain lots of different vitamins and minerals. Many of them help restore the hormone balance of your skin, counteracting many of the symptoms from acne. Blueberries also contain resveratrol which has been proven to reduce damage from the sun.

Weight loss

Blueberries are full of nutrition, providing a vast amount of energy. They are the perfect food to supplement into a diet plan with their rich, sweet taste and low calorie count. Many fitness experts add blueberries into their protein shakes, salads or even snack on them to add extra fibre. Due to their low glycaemic index they are absorbed slowly into the body, keeping you full for longer and reducing the likelihood of binge eating.