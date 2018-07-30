These new school blazers have inspiring hidden messages for children who are being bullied

The Power Blazer has been designed to offer support to kids who are having a tough time at school, Katie Wright reports.

The term ‘power dressing’ is usually used to describe the wardrobes of high-flying business execs, but now school uniform provider Trutex wants children to start power dressing in a bid to combat bullying.

The retailer has created the Power Blazer, which has children’s handwritten messages of support and encouragement on the lining such as, ‘Let your smile change the word – don’t let the world change your smile,’ and, ‘Don’t let anyone’s ignorance or negativity stop you from being the best person you can be’.

The £32.99 black jacket was designed by children as part of The Diana Award’s bTRU2u anti-bullying campaign, which Trutex supports.

“We were talking to people who had been through or were going through bullying and it became clear that through their experience, they could help and support each other,” explains Trutex marketing manager Rowena Allen.

“Being bullied is very lonely and isolating, victims lose confidence and feel like they are powerless over the situation. Sharing these messages from children in similar situations proved to be both powerful and unifying.”

Research by the YMCA shows that more than half of those aged 11 to 16 have been bullied about the way they look, while a study by Stonewall found that nearly half of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans young people have been bullied at school for being LGBT.

Other messages on the blazer include: ‘Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself,’ ‘Strong people never put others down. Strong people lift others up,’ and, ‘Be authentic. Live your life with integrity. Stick to your personal values.’

“More than 16,000 young people are absent from school because of bullying and 83% of young people say bullying has a negative impact on their self-esteem,” says Katie Wilmore, head of anti-bullying at the Diana Award, the charity set up in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

“We need to be speaking directly to these children and empowering them. The power blazer is a fabulously simple and unifying way of sharing positive messages for the wearer for themselves, or to share with others.”

The Trutex Power Blazer, £32.99, is available from August 1.

