Block party: How to style the paintbox brights trend

It's all about hot hues this summer, says Katie Wright.

Remember Crayola Crayons? If your childhood was anything like ours, a brand new yellow and green cardboard box filled with pristine paper-wrapped wax crayons, or chunky felt-tip pens, was enough to send us loopy – and keep us occupied for hours.

The art supplies company still exists, of course, but now it’s having a major fashion moment, thanks to a new make-up collection that launched last month on ASOS (letting grown-ups play with crayons again – what’s not to love?) and the so-called ‘Crayola brights’ trend that lit up the SS18 catwalks.

A departure from the rainbow trend, which involves the whole ROYGBIV spectrum, this paintbox trend is all about colour blocking, picking a narrow palette of super-saturated shades and working them together in one outfit.

At Mary Katrantzou and Calvin Klein, that meant shiny, sporty tops paired with high-waisted full skirts, while at Roksanda, models wore head-to-toe fuchsia, scarlet and azure blue.

This is a trend that’s superbly suited to summer – particularly this year’s sweltering temperatures.

Sunny hues, like tangerine, lemon and tomato red, make a delicious sartorial cocktail – but keep it to no more than two or three colours on one outfit, or you’ll end up looking a tad too much like a tequila sunrise.

Actress Helen McCrory wearing Roksansa SS18 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coloured denim is also making a comeback this season, in the form of cute mini skirts with matching jackets – add a pop of cool cornflower blue to contrast the sunset shades.

Looking for a stunning occasion outfit? Take inspiration from Roksanda in a silky, swishy scarlet frock paired with matching heels, or make like model Jourdan Dunn in a fabulous orange maxi dress.

Jourdan Dunn attending the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ready to embrace Crayola colours once more? Here are the best and brightest buys on the high street right now…

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Red One Shoulder Prom Dress, £59; Honey Barely There Heel Sandals, £29

(Little Mistress/PA)

Little Mistress Lottie Strappy Satin Dress, £68

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Paradise Knitted Orange Dress, £55 (shoes, stylist’s own)

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Colourblock Hanky Dress, £50

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Ochre Tie Front Pyjama Blouse, £25

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop High Waist Leather Mini Skirt, £95

(Glamorous/PA)

Glamorous Yellow And Blue Dip Dye Denim Mini Skirt, £36

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Glows Double Layer Cami Top, £39.50

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Magenta Tiered Pleated Midi Skirt, currently reduced to £28.50 from £59

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Yellow Billi Heeled Sandals, £27

(George/PA)

George Pink Pointed Toe Mule Sandals, £10, Asda

© Press Association 2018