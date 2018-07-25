Everything you need to know about Reformation, the cult LA brand coming to the UK

If you’ve been on Instagram recently and seen someone wearing the perfect flowy, floral summer dress, chances are they got it from Reformation.

Founded in LA in 2009, Reformation has swiftly gained a loyal following for its sustainable practices and pretty designs. Unfortunately, only the Americans have been able to enjoy the brand – until now.

After a month-long pop-up store in London in November 2016, now the label is going to be sold in the UK for reals. In preparation for Reformation probably crashing the Browns website when it comes onsale there on July 26, here’s everything you need to know about the cult brand.

The Reformation look

Yael Aflalo is the entrepreneur and former model who set up Reformation, and often speaks about how the brand is inspired by vintage clothing.

Think classic silhouettes and pretty patterns – there’s a real focus on femininity in Reformation’s clothing. Other than dainty tea dresses, the label also has a bit of fun with fashion and has become known for logo jumpers emblazoned with famous names like “Cindy Crawford” and “Bill Murray”.

Who wears it

Happy bb loves flower arranging 💕 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Perhaps a better question to ask here is – who doesn’t wear it? Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid are fans of the brand, and supermodel Karlie Kloss is even an investor in it.

It’s probably worth noting here that it’s not exactly a high street brand and costs more than your average Topshop buy, with prices ranging from £110 to £480.

It’s sustainable

In the era of fast fashion, more of us are getting worried about the impact our shopping habits are having on the environment. Luckily, Reformation has thought about this and makes a conscious effort to be more ethical. Its average pair of jeans, for instance, takes about 180 gallons of water to make – about 88% less than for a typical pair.

Not only this, but the materials Reformation uses are sustainable – it repurposes vintage clothes as well as using materials like tencel, which is made from renewable wood materials.

Unlike many other brands, Reformation actually makes an effort to be transparent about the impact it has on the environment and what it is doing to reduce this – take a look at this page for more information.

It’s inclusive

The brand listens to criticism, and recently made more of an effort to be inclusive to all different body types.

A few months ago, it launched a new collection with model Ali Tate Cutler, with sizes going up to a US 22 (UK 26).

The Browns collection

Browns will be selling a 27-piece collection, including bridal, denim and swimwear. Not only this, but Aflalo has designed three styles exclusively for the UK.

Browns womenswear buying director Ida Petersson says: “Reformation continues to be the leader in its field and their approach to sustainability is admirable so we couldn’t be more pumped to bring a selection of the best from Reformation to Browns this summer.”

These are some of the dresses Browns will be selling (Browns/PA)

Reformation will be available at Browns East and at Brownsfashion.com from 26th July 2018. Prices range from £110 to £480.

© Press Association 2018