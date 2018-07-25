Everything you need to know about Reformation, the cult LA brand coming to the UK

25th Jul 18 | Fashion

Browns will start selling a 27-piece collection on July 26.

d910fb92-901b-4494-b3b3-62e7f638cbe3

If you’ve been on Instagram recently and seen someone wearing the perfect flowy, floral summer dress, chances are they got it from Reformation.

In other good news, we got some new colors in the Gavin and Persimmon Dress.

A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) on

Founded in LA in 2009, Reformation has swiftly gained a loyal following for its sustainable practices and pretty designs. Unfortunately, only the Americans have been able to enjoy the brand – until now.

After a month-long pop-up store in London in November 2016, now the label is going to be sold in the UK for reals. In preparation for Reformation probably crashing the Browns website when it comes onsale there on July 26, here’s everything you need to know about the cult brand.

The Reformation look

Yael Aflalo is the entrepreneur and former model who set up Reformation, and often speaks about how the brand is inspired by vintage clothing.

Think classic silhouettes and pretty patterns – there’s a real focus on femininity in Reformation’s clothing. Other than dainty tea dresses, the label also has a bit of fun with fashion and has become known for logo jumpers emblazoned with famous names like “Cindy Crawford” and “Bill Murray”.

Who wears it

Happy bb loves flower arranging 💕

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Perhaps a better question to ask here is – who doesn’t wear it? Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid are fans of the brand, and supermodel Karlie Kloss is even an investor in it.

It’s probably worth noting here that it’s not exactly a high street brand and costs more than your average Topshop buy, with prices ranging from £110 to £480.

It’s sustainable

@melodiemonrose in some kind of paradise situation in the Bogota Dress. #summer

A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) on

In the era of fast fashion, more of us are getting worried about the impact our shopping habits are having on the environment. Luckily, Reformation has thought about this and makes a conscious effort to be more ethical. Its average pair of jeans, for instance, takes about 180 gallons of water to make – about 88% less than for a typical pair.

Not only this, but the materials Reformation uses are sustainable – it repurposes vintage clothes as well as using materials like tencel, which is made from renewable wood materials.

Unlike many other brands, Reformation actually makes an effort to be transparent about the impact it has on the environment and what it is doing to reduce this – take a look at this page for more information.

It’s inclusive

The brand listens to criticism, and recently made more of an effort to be inclusive to all different body types.

A few months ago, it launched a new collection with model Ali Tate Cutler, with sizes going up to a US 22 (UK 26).

The Browns collection

🔥🔥🔥 @champagnemani in the Kitty Two Piece.

A post shared by Reformation (@reformation) on

Browns will be selling a 27-piece collection, including bridal, denim and swimwear. Not only this, but Aflalo has designed three styles exclusively for the UK.

Browns womenswear buying director Ida Petersson says: “Reformation continues to be the leader in its field and their approach to sustainability is admirable so we couldn’t be more pumped to bring a selection of the best from Reformation to Browns this summer.”

Reformation dresses
These are some of the dresses Browns will be selling (Browns/PA)

Reformation will be available at Browns East and at Brownsfashion.com from 26th July 2018. Prices range from £110 to £480.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning to the public

Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning to the public
Corrie will reveal some BIG pregnancy news next week

Corrie will reveal some BIG pregnancy news next week
HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island's Dani and Jack back on track after lie detector row

Love Island's Dani and Jack back on track after lie detector row
Demi Lovato taken to hospital following a suspected overdose - reports

Demi Lovato taken to hospital following a suspected overdose - reports
Irish parents issued URGENT warning over baby food recall

Irish parents issued URGENT warning over baby food recall
It looks like Caroline Flack is giving things ANOTHER go with Andrew Brady

It looks like Caroline Flack is giving things ANOTHER go with Andrew Brady