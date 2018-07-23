From nude heels to tights shades: How retailers are finally catering for more skin types

Katie Wright reports on the brands that are leading the way in fashion diversity - and why we've got Rihanna to thank.

No matter what she wears, there will always be people who want to criticise the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion choices, claiming that she’s too fashion-forward for the royal family or, on the other hand, that she’s lost the edge that used to make her cool and now her outfits are just plain boring.

Most of the time, these accusations are both unfounded and unnecessary, but there’s one item of clothing that even the most loyal Meghan fans have to admit was not a good choice, and that’s the tights she wore at the first appearance since her marriage to Prince Harry.

At Buckingham Palace’s annual garden party in May, the Duchess chose a pair of supposedly ‘flesh-coloured’ tights (reportedly because ladies of the royal family must not be bare-legged), but the problem was, they definitely weren’t the colour of her flesh.

You can’t blame her, though. A quick survey of the high street’s hosiery departments reveals that colours are very limited indeed, with pale taupe shades dominating alongside a few varieties of ‘suntan’ brown, rather than anything designed to suit mixed race or black women.

Thankfully, times are changing, with British tights brand Heist announcing today the launch of a seven-shade nude palette, the result of a crowdsourcing initiative called The Nude Project.

Starting last summer, more than 85,000 people took part in the project, revealing 1,000 distinct skin tones, which data scientists used to create the final palette of seven for its signature seamless tights.

“We know from our customers that women shy away from wearing nude garments for the most part because, with only a limited range of shades on offer, they are unable to find a suitable match,” says a Heist spokesperson.

“We saw the furore around Meghan Markle’s tights at her first royal engagement as Duchess of Sussex, with the press lambasting the shade of nude. Our extended range seeks to solve this problem.”

Another royal family favourite, so-called nude heels have long been available in any shade as long as it’s Caucasian beige, but Marks & Spencer has just announced an extended palette for two of its most popular styles.

Now, the M&S Collection Point Toe Court Shoe, £19.50, and Platform Court Shoe, £25, will be available in light caramel, light pink, taupe, dark taupe, mocha and espresso.

M&S Collection Platform Court Shoe in Dark Taupe (Marks & Spencer/PA)

“At M&S, we continue to work closely with our customers and listen to the feedback they provide us with, informing future product developments and launches. We currently stock ‘nude’ in selected product lines, and the addition of the nude capsule footwear collection further extends this offering,” a spokesperson said.

This follows the launch of Dune London’s Nude Collection in April, which saw the brand’s bestselling Aurrora court heel created in an extended range of six skin-matching shades: fair nude, blush, honey, almond, noisette and espresso.

“Everyone’s ‘nude’ is different. Just as you match your foundation to your specific skin tone – we want to give our customers the option to wear a ‘true nude’ shoe, tailored for their own skin shade,” senior buyer Georgina Torr explained.

“A truly nude court shoe will elongate the leg and match back to any outfit – the ultimate wardrobe essential. We don’t want customers to have to settle for one shade fits all. This collection is all about offering the customer a more personal service, with shoes designed with them in mind.”

Interestingly, the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to nude shoe brand, LK Bennett, doesn’t have anywhere near six shades of its famous court heels.

Why are brands only now beginning to cater for the skin tones of all British women? Some people say it’s the ‘Fenty effect’, a by-product of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty range, which included foundation in a massive 40 shades when it debuted last year.

The pop star applied the same approach to her new underwear brand, Savage X Fenty, creating nude lingerie sets in seven colours.

With her inclusive product choice and model line-up, the singer and entrepreneur is blazing a trail in terms of inclusivity, something that is sorely lacking in many parts of the fashion and beauty industries. But, it’s clear that Rihanna herself is responding to what her fans – and consumers – want.

Whatever the cause, it’s encouraging to see more high-street retailers getting on board and realising that there’s no such thing as one-nude-fits-all.

Almond, mocha, espresso… call them what you like, these tights and shoes are a step in the right direction.

