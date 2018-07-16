6 slogan sun hats to steal the spotlight in this summer

Looking for some shade during the summer months? These hats will help, says Rowan Bennett.

How big should a sun hat be?

Well, according to the trend started by uber cool French brand Jacquemus, as long as it creates enough shade for you and your whole entire family then that’s just about right.

in my leisure suite A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

This extraordinary straw hat has been seen all over our Instagram this summer, and has sparked a massive fashion trend. Literally.

This millinery creation even proved a suitable replacement for a veil, becoming a viral sensation on Instagram after Danish actress Emma Rosenzweig posted a picture of herself wearing the hat on her wedding day.

For those of us who don’t have the luxury of a sparsely populated beach to claim a 10-foot bubble of personal space, we’ll have to settle for hats which are distinctly more practical during the summer.

This year it’s all about straw hats emblazoned with slogans that capture one’s mood – and make for an excellent sun-drenched holiday picture.

Whether you’re heading to the beach or need some shade in the city, here are a few of our favourite floppy hats on the high street…

1. ASOS Straw Floppy Hat with Slogan and Size Adjuster, £16

(ASOS/PA)

2. Oliver Bonas Sun Kissed Fringed Wide Brim Hat, £26

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

3. Getting Personal Personalised Straw Hat with Embroidered Name, £29.99

(GettingPersonal/PA)

4. Accessorize Sea You Later Floppy Hat, £25 (currently reduced to £12.50)

(Accessorize/PA)

5. H&M Straw Hat with Embroidery, £12.99

(H&M/PA)

6. Joules Shade Sun Hat, £24.95 (currently reduced to £11.95)

(Joules/PA)

