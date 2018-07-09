Who is Hailey Baldwin? We look back at Justin Bieber's alleged fiancee's best fashion moments

The model is reportedly set to marry Justin Bieber.

Hot on the heels of Ariana Grande’s shock relationship announcement (in case you missed it, she allegedly got engaged to comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson after just a few weeks) comes news that another pop superstar is off the market.

According to buzz on social media, Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin while they were holidaying in the Bahamas and she said yes.

Reports say the pair were having dinner in their resort when the 24-year-old got down on one knee. The singer’s security staff supposedly asked other guests to put their phones away, but that hasn’t stopped the story going viral and his parents have appeared to confirm the story with dad Jeremy Bieber posting a photo of his son on Instagram with the caption: “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”.

Like Grande and Davidson, the couple have apparently only been together for a few weeks, but they previously dated in 2015.

But who is the lucky lady who’s captured the heart of the popstar adored by millions?

At 21 years old, Baldwin is part of the millennial model girl gang alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters.

Daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the blonde beauty comes from a famous family but has made a name for herself in the fashion world, having featured on multiple magazine covers, in campaigns and on catwalks all over the world.

She’s no stranger to the red carpet either, often sending the paps into a frenzy at parties and award ceremonies with her super-sexy dresses.

BFA. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

She may not be a household name (yet), but with nearly 13 million Instagram followers and now and (as yet unconfirmed) megastar fiance, it looks like Baldwin’s star power is only going to grow.

As speculation about her wedding dress designer starts, here we look back at the future Mrs Bieber’s best fashion moments…

1. Topshop

Baldwin made her catwalk debut with the Topshop SS15 show at London Fashion week in October 2014 and was later announced as the face of the retailer’s spring denim line.

We're super excited to announce that mega babe @haileybaldwin is the face of our S/S15 denim collection! pic.twitter.com/nROqme6keE — Topshop (@Topshop) February 2, 2015

2. CFDA Awards 2016

Rocking a tomato red and turquoise fringed gown by cult brand Baja East, at the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, Baldwin was giving off major bird of paradise vibes.

3. Met Gala 2017

Her ensemble at last year’s Met Gala was stunning – a frothy pink layered confection created by Carolina Herrera.

4. Moschino

Bringing Technicolour cowgirl cool to the catwalk, Baldwin strutted her stuff in just a bodysuit, boots and Stetson at the Moschino resort 2017 show.

5. Julien Macdonald

Taking to the London Fashion Week runway again in September last year, the model rocked two very sexy LBDs.

6. Dolce & Gabbana

Vamping it up in a black tulle corset dress paired with a fierce red lip, the blonde babe stole the show at Dolce & Gabbana SS18.

ending Milano with @dolcegabbana 🇮🇹 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

7. Brit Awards

Plumping for a strong lip once more, Baldwin poured herself into a blue and black sequinned Ralph Lauren number for the Brits 2018.

BRITS!! A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 21, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

8. Vanity Fair party

Attending the famous Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party, this year the starlet chose a dazzling metallic gown by Versace.

(PA)

9. Met Gala 2018

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and Baldwin certainly looked angelic, wearing a pale blue off-the-shoulder Tommy Hilfiger gown accessorised with a floral headdress and pink hair.

(Ian West/PA)

© Press Association 2018