These are the best styles of swimwear for your body type

Seven body types and the bathing suits that look best.

The summer season is well and truly upon us, and most of us will be counting down the days in excited anticipation for that upcoming beach holiday.

And with Love Island fever gripping the nation we’ve probably given more than our fair share of thought about what on earth we’re going to wear for beach and pool days, while the ladies of the show parade across our screens in skimpy bikinis every evening.

Although it may not look like it from Love Island, we come in all shapes and sizes, so what looks fantastic on someone else may not look so great on us – and vice versa.

Luckily, the Lingerie Outlet Store has produced a handy guide that explains which types of swimwear look best on seven different body types, eliminating those pre-holiday worries and giving you the confidence you need to rock your body type on holiday.

Whether you’re an hourglass, pear or banana (we’ll explain), read on to find out what kind of bikinis or swimsuits work best for you plus some crucial high street inspiration.

1. The hourglass

The classic hourglass figure is a bust and hips that are the same width with a small waist in between.

The goal: Flaunt your tiny waist.

The best swimwear: Most swimwear styles will suit an hourglass figure. This shape particularly suits a classic bikini to show off your mini midriff. Matching prints are also a good idea to keep your hips and bust balanced. A bra style top with under wiring will offer more support to your boobs.



Floozie by Frost French Floral Bikini Top, £30; Bottoms £20, Debenhams

2. The banana

Bananas are recognised as having ‘straight body shapes’ with slim shoulders, waist and hips.

The goal: To create curves.

The best swimwear: Show off your slender shape in a bikini. Bandeau or longline bikini tops can help fill out your shape. You can add volume to your bust and hips with frills, embroidery or bright patterns. Bottoms with ruffles can help create the illusion of Beyonce-esque curves.

Bandeau bikini by Accessorize, top £18, bottoms £17

3. The apple

Apple body shapes are typically categorised as having a round mid-section, with their waistline being wider than their hips or bust.



The goal: To add length to your body.

The best swimwear: Swimsuits or tankinis are best if you’re looking to add a little coverage. Cut-out or side ruching details help create the illusion of a defined waistline. Dark and solid colours create a leaner silhouette. High-cut swimsuits will help add length to your legs. A plunging neckline will help keep attention upwards.

Belted striped swimsuit by Swimwear365, £34.99

4. The pear

Pear shapes typically involve narrow shoulders and wider hips that create a triangle shape.

The goal: To balance out the booty.

The best swimwear: To balance your shape, opt for a mix-and-match bikini. Plain bottoms and a patterned top will draw attention to your bust instead of hips. A halter neck bikini top will also help shoulders look wider. If you’ve got an ample bum, high-waisted briefs will help legs look longer and leaner while hugging your curves.



Figleaves Colour block Bikini Top £30; Bottoms, £18

5. The inverted triangle

The opposite of the pear shape, the inverted triangle usually involves wider shoulders and narrow hips.

The goal: To balance broad shoulders.

The best swimwear: A mix-and-match bikini is the solution for the inverted triangle. Balance out your lower half with patterned bikini bottoms and a plain bikini top to draw attention down. If you’re heavy-chested, an underwired bikini top might help with support. If you’d like to flaunt a little, opt for tie bikini bottoms to show off your slim pins.

M&Co Bikini Top, £18 (currently reduced to £10)

M&Co Floral Print Bikini Bottoms, £16

6. Small boobs

Those with small boobs are lucky enough to get away with most swimwear styles.

The goal: To maximise your assets.

The best swimwear: If you want to appear more top heavy, bold prints or ruffles can help boost your assets. Horizontal stripes on your bikini top help give the illusion of an ample bosom. A padded bikini top might help give you a boost.

S.Oliver Red Label Striped Bandeau Bikini, £39, Swimwear365

7. Big boobs

If your boobs are more melons than tangerines, then support is the main thing to look out for.



The goal: To avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

The best swimwear: A comfortable bikini which comes in cup sizes.Full cups with underwiring and thicker straps will work best for you. It might be a good idea to avoid tie up bikinis which could give you neck pain.



George at Asda Tropical Print Bikini Top £8, Bottoms £6

View the full infographic here.





