Everyone is loving the new wheelchair-friendly jumpsuit from Asos
It's modelled by reporter, GB Paralympic hopeful and all-round cool lady Chloe Ball-Hopkins.
Few things are as necessary for festival season as a waterproof jumpsuit. Unfortunately, summer fashion isn’t exactly the most inclusive – which is why Asos has created a new all-in-one that’s stylish, practical and wheelchair-friendly.
The online fashion retailer designed the onesie in collaboration with BBC sports reporter and athlete Chloe Ball-Hopkins, who also models the tie-dye creation.
When asked about the design on Twitter, Ball-Hopkins says: “The key is it’s fashion that’s accessible, not for disabled.”
This isn’t just a jumpsuit designed for wheelchair users – it’s a fashionable item of clothing that anyone can wear, but has a few small adjustments to make it that bit easier for anyone in a wheelchair.
It features a zip around the waist, which means that not only is it quicker for those who are in a wheelchair to get in and out of, but from a fashion point of view you can decide to wear either the top, bottom, or both. The ankles are cuffed, making it suitable for people of different heights and easier if you’re wearing wellies (this is the British summertime, after all). Not only this, but the hem is a little longer at the back, which will stop it from riding up if you’re travelling around in a wheelchair.
There’s also a waterproof pocket on the breast, which Ball-Hopkins tells Newsbeat is for your phone, any medication or emergency information. She says: “It was just literally those little tiny details that make the difference to people like me.”
Ball-Hopkins has to use a wheelchair a lot of the time, due to being born with arthrogryposis, meaning she had no hips and her feet were twisted up to her shins. She was also diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. At the moment she’s training to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for archery.
As you can imagine, the reaction to this collaboration has been overwhelmingly positive.
Many particularly appreciate how there’s a focus on fashion as well as being user-friendly – not something disabled people experience that frequently.
Even though the fashion industry has a long way to go in being more inclusive and catering to people of different abilities, this is a sign of progress. Asos isn’t alone in finally paying attention to the needs of different people – back in April Tommy Hilfiger made headlines for featuring models with disabilities in its Spring 2018 Adaptive Collection.
These are small steps, but hopefully speak of more to come.
