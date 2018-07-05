Everyone is loving the new wheelchair-friendly jumpsuit from Asos

Few things are as necessary for festival season as a waterproof jumpsuit. Unfortunately, summer fashion isn’t exactly the most inclusive – which is why Asos has created a new all-in-one that’s stylish, practical and wheelchair-friendly.

So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It's about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?! https://t.co/1gzzkRlED9 pic.twitter.com/7yS57QEmpD — Chloe Ball-Hopkins (@chloe_ballhopzy) July 4, 2018

The online fashion retailer designed the onesie in collaboration with BBC sports reporter and athlete Chloe Ball-Hopkins, who also models the tie-dye creation.

When asked about the design on Twitter, Ball-Hopkins says: “The key is it’s fashion that’s accessible, not for disabled.”

This isn’t just a jumpsuit designed for wheelchair users – it’s a fashionable item of clothing that anyone can wear, but has a few small adjustments to make it that bit easier for anyone in a wheelchair.

My thinking was the zip round the waist to make it a top&bottom as well is easier to get in & out of, cuffed ankles to allow for shorter people (& easier for wellies) & top waterproof pocket for phone/medical stuff. The key is it's fashion that's accessible, not for disabled 😊 — Chloe Ball-Hopkins (@chloe_ballhopzy) July 5, 2018

It features a zip around the waist, which means that not only is it quicker for those who are in a wheelchair to get in and out of, but from a fashion point of view you can decide to wear either the top, bottom, or both. The ankles are cuffed, making it suitable for people of different heights and easier if you’re wearing wellies (this is the British summertime, after all). Not only this, but the hem is a little longer at the back, which will stop it from riding up if you’re travelling around in a wheelchair.

There’s also a waterproof pocket on the breast, which Ball-Hopkins tells Newsbeat is for your phone, any medication or emergency information. She says: “It was just literally those little tiny details that make the difference to people like me.”

You are such an amazing role model and you look amazing in this – this needs to be a huge campaign- more needs to be done for a huge percentage of people that are different in one way or another – more platforms, more opportunities!👏🏾👏🏾💯 — ❤️SarahB❤️ (@sassyb2be) July 4, 2018

Ball-Hopkins has to use a wheelchair a lot of the time, due to being born with arthrogryposis, meaning she had no hips and her feet were twisted up to her shins. She was also diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. At the moment she’s training to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for archery.

As you can imagine, the reaction to this collaboration has been overwhelmingly positive.

Brilliant! This is the most positive tweet to have appeared in my feed all week. We need more fashion companies to embrace accessibility (in its widest sense) to meet the needs of all their customers — Helen Eccles (@HelenEccles1) July 4, 2018

I am getting emotional reading this.Cause I use to work in healthcare and I know how difficult it was for patients who wore clothes that weren't designed for their disability. — Natasha Flavia Betts (@Natashathewritr) July 4, 2018

It’s actually been designed with wheelchair users in mind!! Accessible clothing on @ASOS 😳 I seriously never thought I’d see this happen, so happy ☺️ I kind of want it pic.twitter.com/m1bHz0yh5H — Shona (@shonalouiseblog) July 4, 2018

Many particularly appreciate how there’s a focus on fashion as well as being user-friendly – not something disabled people experience that frequently.

Will be recommending. I've heard from so many people how demoralising it can be to have to choose 'practical/boring/frumpy' clothes because no choice. More please @asos x — alison maparura (@nursealimap) July 4, 2018

this made my entire year, as finding clothes that are actually comfortable, accessable, and fashionable is so hard to find now — emilee delgado (@emileedelgado) July 4, 2018

Even though the fashion industry has a long way to go in being more inclusive and catering to people of different abilities, this is a sign of progress. Asos isn’t alone in finally paying attention to the needs of different people – back in April Tommy Hilfiger made headlines for featuring models with disabilities in its Spring 2018 Adaptive Collection.

These are small steps, but hopefully speak of more to come.

