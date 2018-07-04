How current WAG style measures up to 2006 - the last time England won a World Cup knockout match

Luckily, fashion has moved on since some of the dodgy trends of the Noughties.

2006 might seem like a lifetime ago, but it’s actually quite a relevant date in football history – it was the last time England won a knockout match in the World Cup.

This was back when the team included the likes of David Beckham and Ashley Cole, who were joined by their wives and girlfriends.

2006 will go down in history as the heyday of the WAGs -when Cheryl Tweedy (as she was then known), Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney descended on Germany to support their partners – and enjoy themselves. In one hour of shopping and drinking in Baden-Baden, the women reportedly spent £4,000 (along with a whole lot of press coverage).

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

So what better time to do a deep dive into the fashion of the time, and see how it compares to now? The WAGs of 2018 are much more low-key than those of 12 years ago, but are still coming out in force to support the team.

England lost their quarter-final match in 2006 – so here’s hoping it’s not just the fashion that has changed this time round.

Then and now: Hair

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

WAGs of 2006 basically helped fund the hair extension industry. Few were seen without long hair, which was most often highlighted with blonde streaks. Beckham nowadays sports a sleeker, shorter hairdo.

(Adam Davy/PA)

Even though thankfully a lot has changed in WAG fashion over the years, long hair still very much the norm. Take Rebekah Vardy (wife of Jamie), who’s often seen with her long, curled hair down – just minus the dodgy highlights.

Then and now: Sunglasses

Carly Zucker partner of England footballer Joe Cole (left) and Vanessa Perroncel, then partner of England footballer Wayne Bridge (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The World Cup takes place in summer, so WAGs are often seen wearing sunglasses to shield their eyes. In 2006 shades really were a shield – the trend of the era was: the bigger, the better.

Ruby Mae, right (Adam Davy/PA)

Nowadays, the fashion for sunglasses has changed dramatically. Glasses aren’t quite so big and don’t tend to wrap around the face – to be bang on trend shades really need to be teeny tiny. This is what we saw Dele Alli’s model girlfriend Ruby Mae accessorising with for the match against Colombia.

Then and now: Blazers

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Blazers aren’t exactly conventional items of clothing for watching football in, but Coleen Rooney evidently likes to break fashion rules. Back in the day she went for a cropped number which screams 2006 – don’t lie, you probably had something similar in your wardrobe then too. Bonus points for how clunky and low-tech that video camera looks – thank goodness for smartphones.

Shannon Horlock, left (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shannon Horlock – girlfriend to goalie Nick Pope – has a completely different interpretation of the blazer. She’s gone for a really quite delightful pale pink jacket with matching trousers. It’s not a classic football fan outfit, but she looks great.

Then and now: White

You’ve got to hand it to the 2018 WAGs, most of them have worn England shirts to every match, often with their partner’s name on the back. Cute.

However, a special shout-out once again goes to Vardy, whose bejewelled football shirts gives us a taste of 2006 in 2018.

Carly Zucker and Vanessa Perroncel (Andrew Parsons/PA)

In contrast, you wouldn’t have seen any of the 2006 WAGs dead in a football shirt – bejewelled or otherwise. They knew the media had its cameras trained on them, so they really tried to bring their fashion A-game – which back then meant a white dress with a hipster belt over denim peddle pushers…

Then and now: Brown and white

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Wearing brown and white is evidently a classic WAG go-to, with many partners over the years sporting the colour combo in the stands. Charlotte Trippier – wife of Kieran – kept things casual and classy for the match against Belgium, with mirrored sunglasses, a plain white tee and a leopard-print skirt.

(Andrew Parsons/PA)

You have to thank your lucky stars photographers were on hand in 2006 to capture gems like this. Here, Cheryl is peak Noughties – white shorts, slouchy boots, a see-through brown top and white bra on show.

Even her accessories are utterly of the era – pendant necklaces, small bags and big, wraparound sunglasses. It’s all simply glorious – we wouldn’t change a thing from the Noughties, but we’re sure glad we don’t dress like that now.

