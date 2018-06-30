Cheryl turns 35: How her look has evolved from the early Noughties to now

30th Jun 18 | Beauty

Happy Birthday Cheryl.

BRIT Awards 2008 - Arrivals - London

It’s safe to say there’s no one in the UK who hasn’t heard of Cheryl (she’s so famous, she doesn’t need a last name these days).

The Geordie singer first graced our television screens in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals, when she won a place in girl group Girls Aloud. From her National Lottery scratchcard days and her huge solo career, to her stint as an X Factor judge and becoming a mum, we’ve watched Cheryl grow from a teenage Geordie lass into what many would call a national treasure.

From her eyebrows to her hair extensions, here’s how her look has changed over the years.

2003
A fresh-faced, 19-year-old Cheryl (then Tweedy) smiles for the cameras at the Smash Hits T4 Poll Winners Party in March 2003. The eyeliner, high pony and hooped earrings are peak Noughties and we love it.

Cheryl Tweedy from Popstars : the Rivals at the Smash Hits T4 Poll Winners Party at the London Arena.
(Ian West/PA)

2004
A year later, Cheryl’s look changed, with golden highlights and a choppy mid-length style.

Cheryl Tweedy from Girls Aloud performs live on stage during the Smash Hits T4 Poll Winners party 2004, at Wembley Arena in north London
(Andy Butterton/PA)

2005
Back-to-brunette, 22-year-old Chezza sports her engagement ring, given to her by Ashley Cole during a camel ride in Dubai, at the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2005. The bejewelled dress with spaghetti straps is classic Noughties and check out those thin eyebrows.

Cheryl Tweedy of Girls Aloud arrives for the Daily Mirror's annual reader-nominated Pride Of Britain Awards,
(Yui Mok/PA)

2006
Before their lavish wedding, Cheryl and Ashley were pictured looking loved up in Germany during the World Cup – and can we take a moment to appreciate those slouchy boots?

England footballer Ashley Cole with partner Cheryl Tweedy in the centre of Baden-Baden, Germany,
(Andrew Parsons/PA)

2007

Cheryl went for another risque top with her new haircut at London Fashion Week – shorter, sleeker with a fashionable fringe.

Cheryl Cole backstage at the Julien Macdonald show during London Fashion Week
(Lewis Whyld/PA)

2008

Cheryl donned a bright pink lip, big hair and a brave face at the BRIT Awards amid marriage trouble and infidelity rumours.

Cheryl Cole arrives for the BRIT Awards 2008, at Earls Court in central London.
(Joel Ryan/PA)

2010

Having divorced Ashley Cole and launched a successful solo career, Chezza performed on stage in a lacy red dress for BBC Children In Need – hair extensions galore.

Cheryl Cole performs on stage during the BBC Children In Need Appeal 2010
(Yui Mok/PA)

2012

2012 was a highlight of Cheryl’s solo career, with her single Call My Name becoming the fastest selling number one single of that year. The extensions came out and her style became sleeker and more natural.

Cheryl Cole on stage during the 2012 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, London.
(Yui Mok/PA)

2014

Just a couple of weeks before her wedding to French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in a private beach ceremony, Cheryl arrives as a judge at the X Factor auditions with her hair lighter.

Judge Cheryl Cole arrives at the X Factor auditions, at the Emirates stadium in London.
(Stefan Rousseau/PA )

2016

After filing for divorce from Fernandez-Versini and starting a relationship with One Direction’s Liam Payne, she made an appearance at the BRITS and looked nothing short of sensational in a yellow minidress.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini arriving for the 2016 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
(Ian West/PA)

2018

At this year’s BRIT Awards, Cheryl cosied up to boyfriend and father of her son, Payne. These days she’s bolder with her fashion choices – check out this Jean-Louis Sabaji minidress with an asymmetrical neckline and voluminous ruffle detail. She matched her darker hair with dramatic dark make-up and burgundy lips.

Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
(Ian West/PA)

